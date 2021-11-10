CNBC ranks Albion Financial Group 50th in "Financial Advisor 100" List First Utah firm to break into Top 50 and the only Utah firm to make the 2021 list

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Albion Financial Group ("Albion") debuted at #50 in CNBC's 2021 ranking of the top 100 Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs) in the United States. The top 100 list, which takes into consideration a variety of factors beyond assets under management, recognizes those advisory firms that help clients navigate through their financial life.

CNBC started the ranking process with a list of 38,302 RIA firms and partnered with AccuPoint Solutions to provide core data points from which to compare them. The initial evaluation process, using data collected from the firms' SEC filings, refined the list to 749 firms. The remaining firms were then surveyed by CNBC to learn further details by which to compare them, ultimately resulting in the list of the top 100. These additional details included their compliance record, number of years in business, number of employees, number of investment advisors, ratio of investment advisors to total employees, total assets under management, total accounts under management, and number of states where the RIA is registered.

Albion has a history full of similar awards and recognition over the years. In 2020, SmartAsset identified Albion as a top financial advisor firm in the state of Utah. Utah Business Magazine named Albion the "Best Company to Work For" in 2019. Several members of Albion's leadership team have been celebrated in Utah Business Magazine's "40 Under 40" list in 2017 & 2020.

About Albion Financial Group

Albion Financial Group was founded in 1982 in Alta, Utah by Toby Levitt and John Bird. The firm was an early pioneer of fee-only fiduciary investment and financial advising – providing world-class financial planning and investment management services while working to eliminate the conflict of interests prevalent in the industry. The team of 26 professionals provide service to individuals, families and closely held businesses with a geographic reach that extends from Utah's Wasatch Front to states and locales across the nation.

