CoinShares Appoints Christine Rankin and Viktor Fritzén as Independent Non-Executive Directors

SAINT HELIER, Jersey, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CoinShares International Limited, (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS) ("CoinShares" or the "Group" or the "Company") today announced that the Board has elected to appoint Christine Rankin and Viktor Fritzén as Independent Non-Executive Directors of the Company, effective Monday, 8 November 2021.

CoinShares Logo (PRNewsfoto/CoinShares Group)

A Few Words about Christine Rankin:

Christine is a former Partner at PWC and has held positions of trust at several organisations including Spotify, NASDAQ and Cherry AB. She currently holds the position of Senior Vice President, Corporate Control of Veoneer, a worldwide leader in automotive technology. Christine earned her Bachelor in Business Administration and Economics from Stockholm University. She is a Swedish citizen and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

A Few Words about Viktor Fritzén:

Viktor held the positions of Global Investment Research Analyst and Corporate Finance Analyst at Goldman Sachs and GP Bullhound respectively, before joining LeoVegas Group as CFO. He currently holds the position of non-executive director on the boards of Avanza Bank Holding AB, StickerApp Sweden AB and others. Viktor earned his Master in Finance from the Stockholm School of Economics. He holds both Swedish and American citizenship and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

Daniel Masters, Chairman of the Board, commented on these appointments, "It is with great pleasure that I announce the appointment of two new Board Members. Christine brings a wealth of experience in financial control and audit. Her broad, high-level, multi-jurisdictional and Main Market experience makes Christine an optimal candidate. Viktor Fritzén brings a rare combination of high profile, public company experience, and a natural enthusiasm and appreciation for the digital asset industry. These appointments in combination with our highly talented incumbent board are another important step by CoinShares on the path to up-listing to the regulated segment of NASDAQ OMX. I would like to extend my warmest welcome to both our new members and I look forward to continuing the CoinShares journey with our new colleagues aboard. "

Christine Rankin added, "I am excited to join the Board of CoinShares at such an exciting time in the Company's journey. I hope to contribute to the Group's continued success."

Whilst Viktor Fritzén said, "I have been invested in CoinShares' products since 2015 and have been impressed by CoinShares' track record across all its business areas. For many years I have had a strong belief that great businesses will be made in the intersection of the crypto-economy and traditional finance and CoinShares is one of the best-positioned technology companies for this megatrend. I am delighted to join the CoinShares Board of Directors and look forward to being a part of this exciting journey."

Further Information

Christine Rankin, aged 57, holds or has held the following directorships or partnerships in the past five years:

Current positions Listed Venue Previous positions Listed Venue Veoneer Inc NYSE and Nasdaq OMX Adventure Box AB Nasdaq FN Veoner Sweden AB NA Technopolis PLC Nasdaq OMX Veoneer AB NA Cherry AB Nasdaq OMX Zenuity AB NA Nasdaq OMX Stockholm NA



Serneke AB Nasdaq OMX

Viktor Fritzén, aged 36, holds or has held the following directorships or partnerships in the past five years:

Current positions Listed Venue Previous positions Listed Venue Avanza Bank Holding AB Nasdaq OMX LeoVegas AB Nasdaq OMX Readly International AB (publ) Nasdaq OMX



StickerApp Holding AB NA



Appjobs Sweden AB NA



Försäkringsaktiebolaget Avanza Pension NA





No further information is required to be disclosed pursuant to Listing Rule 4.2.4.

About CoinShares

CoinShares is Europe's largest and longest standing digital asset investment firm, managing billions of dollars of assets on behalf of its client base. The Group is focused on expanding investor access to the digital asset ecosystem by pioneering new financial products and services that seek to provide trust and transparency when accessing this new asset class. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker CS.

For more information on CoinShares, please visit: https://coinshares.com

Company | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com

Investor Relations – Jay Morakis | +1 646 859 5951 | enquiries@coinshares.com

Certified Advisor – Mangold Fondkommission AB | +46 (0)8 503 015 50 | ca@mangold.se

This information is information that CoinShares International Limited is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014). The information in this press release has been published through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 7:00am GMT on 10 November 2021.

Forward looking statements

The report contains certain forward-looking statements and opinions. Forward looking statements are statements that do not relate to historical facts and events, and such statements and opinions pertaining to the future that, for example, contain wordings such as "believes", "estimates", "anticipates", "expects", "assumes", "forecasts", "intends", "could", "will", "should", "would", "according to estimates", "is of the opinion", "may", "plans", "potential", "predicts", "projects", "to the knowledge of" or similar expressions, which are intended to identify a statement as forward-looking. This applies, in particular, to statements and opinions in the report concerning future financial returns, plans and expectations with respect to the business and management of the Company, future growth and profitability, and the general economic and regulatory environment, and other matters affecting the Company.

Forward-looking statements are based on current estimates and assumptions made according to the best of the Company's knowledge. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results, including the Company's cash flow, financial position, and operating profit, to differ from the information presented in such statements, to fail to meet expectations expressly or implicitly assumed or described in those statements or to turn out to be less favourable than the results expressly or implicitly assumed or described in those statements. Accordingly, prospective investors should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained herein and are strongly advised to read the entire report. The Company cannot give any assurance regarding the future accuracy of the opinions set forth herein or as to the actual occurrence of any predicted developments.

In light of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions associated with forward-looking statements, it is possible that the future events mentioned in the report may not occur. Moreover, the forward-looking estimates and forecasts derived from third party studies referred to in the report may prove to be inaccurate. Actual results, performance or events may differ materially from those presented in such statements due to, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, in particular economic conditions in the markets in which the Company operates, changes affecting interest rate levels, changes affecting currency exchange rate, changes in levels of competition and changes in laws and regulations.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CoinShares Group