Extreme Networks Announces Investor Conference Schedule for November and December 2021

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Extreme Networks, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXTR), a cloud-driven networking company, today announced announced its investor conference schedule for November and December 2021:

Extreme Networks Logo (PRNewsFoto/Extreme Networks) (PRNewsFoto/Extreme Networks) (PRNewsfoto/Extreme Networks, Inc.)

Needham Virtual Security, Networking, & Communications Conference

Ed Meyercord , President & CEO

Tuesday, November 16 , 2021

3:00 PM ET presentation and available for virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day



12th Annual Craig-Hallum Alpha Select Virtual Conference

Rémi Thomas, CFO

Tuesday, November 16, 2021

Available for virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day



13th Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference

Stan Kovler , VP Corporate Strategy & Investor Relations

Dallas, TX

Thursday, November 18, 2021

12:35 PM ET presentation and available for 1x1 meetings throughout the day



Raymond James Virtual Technology Investors Conference

Rémi Thomas, CFO

Wednesday, December 8, 2021

Available for virtual 1x1 meetings throughout the day

A live webcast from the conference presentation will be accessible under Events & Presentations on the Investor Relations section of the Extreme Networks' website at http://investor.extremenetworks.com and will be archived for at least 30 days following the live presentation.

About Extreme Networks:

Extreme Networks, Inc. (EXTR) creates effortless networking experiences that enable all of us to advance. We push the boundaries of technology leveraging the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation. Over 50,000 customers globally trust our end-to-end, cloud-driven networking solutions and rely on our top-rated services and support to accelerate their digital transformation efforts and deliver progress like never before. For more information, visit Extreme's website or or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

Extreme Networksand the Extreme Networks logo are either trademarks or registered trademarks of Extreme Networks, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Extreme Networks, Inc.