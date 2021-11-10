InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (publ) announces Nomination Committee for the 2022 Annual General Meeting

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (publ) today announced the composition of the Nomination Committee for the 2022 Annual General Meeting. The responsibility of the Nomination Committee is to present to the 2022 Annual General Meeting proposals regarding election of the Chairman of the Board and other members of the Board, fees and any other remuneration to the members of the Board as well as election and remuneration of the auditors.

The Nomination Committee for the 2022 Annual General Meeting of InDex Pharmaceuticals Holding AB (publ) consists of:

Karl Tobieson, appointed by Linc

Ivo Staijen, appointed by HBM Healthcare Investments

Jannis Kitsakis, appointed by Fjärde AP-fonden

Björn Wasing, appointed SEB-Stiftelsen and S-E-Bankens Utvecklingsstiftelse

Wenche Rolfsen , Chairman of the Board (convener)

The Nomination Committee together represents approximately 38 percent of all voting rights in the company as of September 30, 2021.

Shareholders wishing to submit comments or proposals to the Nomination Committee can send them via email to info@indexpharma.com.

For more information:

Peter Zerhouni, CEO

Phone: +46 8 122 038 50

E-mail: peter.zerhouni@indexpharma.com

Publication

The information was submitted for publication through the agency of the contact person set out above at 08:00 CET on November 10, 2021.

InDex Pharmaceuticals in brief

InDex is a pharmaceutical development company focusing on immunological diseases where there is a high unmet medical need for new treatment options. The company's lead asset is the drug candidate cobitolimod, which is in late stage clinical development for the treatment of moderate to severe ulcerative colitis - a debilitating, chronic inflammation of the large intestine. InDex has also developed a platform of patent protected discovery stage substances, so called DNA based ImmunoModulatory Sequences (DIMS), with the potential to be used in the treatment of various immunological diseases.

InDex is based in Stockholm, Sweden. The company's shares (ticker INDEX) are traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Stockholm. Redeye AB with e-mail certifiedadviser@redeye.se and phone number +46 8 121 576 90 is the company's Certified Adviser. For more information, please visit www.indexpharma.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/9612/3450288/1493611.pdf InDex Pharma announces Nomination Committee for the 2022 Annual General Meeting

View original content:

SOURCE Index Pharmaceuticals