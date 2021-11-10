Orion Homes is the Only Long-Term Care Provider in Arizona to be Named a TOP WORKPLACE in Arizona 2021

Orion Homes is the Only Long-Term Care Provider in Arizona to be Named a TOP WORKPLACE in Arizona 2021

PHOENIX, Ariz., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Orion Homes has been awarded the TOP WORKPLACE for long-term care providers in Arizona. There are over 4000 long-term care providers in Arizona and Orion Homes, located in Peoria, Arizona, was the only residential or long-term care provider on this year's TOP WORKPLACES list.

The Arizona Republic and Philadelphia-based Energage sponsor the TOP WORKPLACES awards. 2021 marks the first year of this partnership for ranking the TOP WORKPLACES in Arizona. The award focuses on companies that have created a culture for employees to feel engaged, appreciated, and are personally and professionally fulfilled. TOP WORKPLACES surveys start with capturing employee feedback on 15 culture drivers organized into four themes. A high score on these statements indicates a healthy organization, which means more engaged employees and better business results.

Link – http://orion-homes.com/

Brandon Dow is the CEO of Orion Homes. Commenting on this prestigious award, Dow said,

"Great organizations start with great people, and great healthcare starts with people who care." Mr. Dow goes on to say, "Our Companys'mission is built on the concept of human resilience and growth. This award is a tremendous validation of the culture we have worked so hard to build. In addition, the award exemplifies the dedication and compassion our talented employees bring to their roles every day."

Discussing the TOP WORKPLACES award, Eric Rubino, Energage CEO, said, "In times of great change, it is more important than ever to maintain a connection among employees. When you give employees a voice, you come together to navigate challenges and shape your path forward based on real-time insights into what works best for your organization."

ABOUT ORION HOMES:

Orion Homes has gained the reputation as Arizona's #1 residential healthcare solution for behaviorally challenging, hard-to-place adult cases. They have served the Phoenix, Arizona Metropolitan area for over 12 years, with 17 homes in the Phoenix area and growing.

Their community-based settings utilize proven systems and processes to reduce the risks posed by behaviorally-challenging adults and improve their quality of life. These systems and methods include Orion Homes' exclusive, customized treatment plans and unique blend of behavioral healthcare and assistive personal care services.

View original content:

SOURCE Orion Homes