Wireless Innovation Forum Announces Lineup for Virtual WInnComm 2021 Summit

WASHINGTON, Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Wireless Innovation Forum (WInnForum) today announced the lineup for it's 2021 Virtual Wireless Innovation Forum Summit on Wireless Communications Technologies (WInnComm). With a focus on the future of wireless technologies, the event will span three days and include speakers from around the world and across all areas of the wireless value chain. Held online Tuesday, November 30 through Thursday, December 2, registration for the event is free.

Wireless Innovation Forum (PRNewsfoto/Wireless Innovation Forum)

Free three-day event features speakers from around the world across all areas of the wireless communications value chain

Keynotes will include:

Scott Patrick (NTIA) on the NTIA's Vision of Spectrum Sharing

Ira Keltz (FCC OET) on the FCC's Vision of Spectrum Sharing

Col. Andrew P. Martin (USAF) on the Spectrum Scheduling System (S3)

Martha Suarez (Dynamic Spectrum Alliance) on the DSA's Activities

John Chapin (National Science Foundation) on Spectrum Projects at the NSF

The event will also feature sessions and speakers on:

Software Defined Systems, led by Ken Dingman (L3Harris)

Midband Spectrum (3.45 Ghz, CBRS, C-Band, 6 GHz and more), led by Mark Gibson (Commscope)

Methods of Sharing, led by John Glossner (Optimum Semiconductor Technologies), Mark Gibson (Commscope) and Andy Clegg (Google)

6 GHz Commercialization, led by Mark Gibson (Commscope)

Passive and Active Spectrum Sharing, led by Andy Clegg (Google) and Kevin Gifford ( University of Colorado Boulder )

Wireless World of Drones and Beyond, led by John Glossner (Optimum Semiconductor Technologies)

International Regulations (featuring speakers from across the globe), led by Prakash Moorut (Shure)

Most Wanted Wireless Innovations, led by Andy Clegg (Google)

More information on the speakers, sessions, and more, can be found at https://conference.wirelessinnovation.org.

About the Wireless Innovation Forum

Established in 1996, the Wireless Innovation Forum™ comprises an international group of equipment vendors, subsystem vendors, software developers, technology developers, communication service providers, research and engineering organizations, academic institutions, government users, regulators and others who share the common business interests of advancing technologies supporting the innovative utilization of spectrum and the development of wireless communications systems, including essential or critical communications systems. www.WirelessInnovation.org. Forum projects are supported by platinum sponsor Thales.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Wireless Innovation Forum