Gold Royalty Announces Town Hall Meeting - November 15, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Gold Royalty Corp. ("GRC") (NYSE American: GROY) is pleased to announce that it will host a Town Hall Meeting on Monday, November 15 at 12:00 pm EST.

David Garofalo, CEO & Chairman of Gold Royalty Corp, and John Griffith, Chief Development Officer will be providing shareholders and interested stakeholders an update following Gold Royalty's recently completed combination with Abitibi Royalties and Golden Valley Mines and Royalties. The presentation will be followed by a question-and-answer session where participants will be able to ask any questions they may have of management.

To register for the Town Hall Meeting, please click this link: https://www.bigmarker.com/vid-conferences/Gold-Royalty-Town-Hall-VID-Conferences

About Gold Royalty Corp.

Gold Royalty Corp. is a gold-focused royalty company offering creative financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. Its mission is to acquire royalties, streams and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a balanced portfolio offering near, medium and longer-term attractive returns for its investors. Gold Royalty's diversified portfolio currently consists of net smelter return royalties on gold properties located in the Americas.

