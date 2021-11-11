Sendoso Accelerates Global Growth with Key Executive Hires

The New Hires Join to Build Upon Series C Funding and European Expansion to Meet Growing Customer Demand

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sendoso , the leading Sending PlatformTM, today announced it has expanded its C-Suite, leadership, and European HQ team. These key executive hires will support the ongoing expansion of Sendoso's customer and partner base, logistics & supply chain operations, brand, and product innovation. This news comes on the heels of the company's $100 million Series C funding announcement and the opening of its new European headquarters.

(PRNewsfoto/Sendoso)

"At Sendoso, we embrace those personal touches that go a long way to build valuable relationships with customers and clients," said Kris Rudeegraap, CEO and co-founder of Sendoso. "The momentum we're seeing is exciting, and I am proud to have a team of industry veterans who share our vision for making corporate connections that count and meeting the growing market demand."

The senior executives joining Sendoso are:

Alex Ortiz , Chief Marketing Officer is responsible for global marketing and partner organization and will focus on category leadership, brand strategy, and customer growth. Previously, Ortiz held executive marketing roles at high-growth technology companies including Tray.io, QuanticMind, and Salesforce. He brings more than 20 years of experience in enterprise marketing. is responsible for global marketing and partner organization and will focus on category leadership, brand strategy, and customer growth. Previously, Ortiz held executive marketing roles at high-growth technology companies including Tray.io, QuanticMind, and Salesforce. He brings more than 20 years of experience in enterprise marketing.

Grady Leno , Chief Product Officer comes to the Sendoso team with 25 years of experience. He will drive product strategy and lead product management for the company. Previously, Leno held senior product management roles at companies including goPuff, WorkMarket, Microsoft, and Vonage. comes to the Sendoso team with 25 years of experience. He will drive product strategy and lead product management for the company. Previously, Leno held senior product management roles at companies including goPuff, WorkMarket, Microsoft, and Vonage.

David Ryan , European HQ Lead will lead Sendoso's European expansion and logistics operations, based in Ireland . Prior to joining Sendoso, Ryan spent over 5 years as the Operations, Engineering, and Site lead at Walmart Global Tech based in Dublin . There he scaled the company's e-commerce technology delivery team from the ground up and oversaw its operation. Ryan also held VP positions and was responsible for delivering online services at companies including Jet.com, Electronic Arts, and Orange. will lead Sendoso's European expansion and logistics operations, based in. Prior to joining Sendoso, Ryan spent over 5 years as the Operations, Engineering, and Site lead at Walmart Global Tech based in. There he scaled the company's e-commerce technology delivery team from the ground up and oversaw its operation. Ryan also held VP positions and was responsible for delivering online services at companies including Jet.com, Electronic Arts, and Orange.

Brian Clevenger , Senior Vice President of Corporate Marketing brings over 20 years of leadership experience in building brands, relationships, and entire businesses for both clients and agencies. He will help Ortiz in developing the company's global brand presence and marketing strategy geared towards customer growth and category leadership. Previous to Sendoso, Clevenger was the vice president of corporate marketing at BlackBerry, where he oversaw brand, creative, web, project management and media campaigns. He also held senior creative roles at a number of agencies, including Publicis, Clock Four and Grey Worldwide. brings over 20 years of leadership experience in building brands, relationships, and entire businesses for both clients and agencies. He will help Ortiz in developing the company's global brand presence and marketing strategy geared towards customer growth and category leadership. Previous to Sendoso, Clevenger was the vice president of corporate marketing at BlackBerry, where he oversaw brand, creative, web, project management and media campaigns. He also held senior creative roles at a number of agencies, including Publicis, Clock Four and Grey Worldwide.

William Leeds , Head of Data Science and Data Platform, will lead Sendoso's efforts to evaluate its data, drive adoption of best practices, and develop strategies to enhance and grow the business and its revenue using Data Science and machine learning. Leeds has spent the last ten years leading data teams at Wellio, Stitch Fix, and the Climate Corporation. will lead Sendoso's efforts to evaluate its data, drive adoption of best practices, and develop strategies to enhance and grow the business and its revenue using Data Science and machine learning. Leeds has spent the last ten years leading data teams at Wellio, Stitch Fix, and the Climate Corporation.

Michelle Palleschi , who has been Sendoso's Chief Operating Officer since 2018, as well as Inger Rarick , previously Vice President of Customer Success, have been promoted to President and Senior Vice President, respectively.

Palleschi has been integral to Sendoso's success, helping to build its successful demand generation, account-based, and customer experience programs. Prior to joining the team, Palleschi held senior financial roles at Apple and Cisco for over five and 10 years, respectively. In addition to being a co-founder, Palleschi is also one of the first investors within the company.

Rarick approaches her latest promotion with over 20 years experience in account management, marketing, and customer success with extensive experience in directing strategic operations. She will continue to manage Sendoso's CS team, with a heavy focus on growing and building a world-class customer experience to ensure that Sendoso's customers receive the white glove service they deserve.

Sendoso is a pioneer and a category leader, with more customers (900+), users (20,000+), capital, and employees than any other vendor. It has an acclaimed customer success team that offers consultative advice to businesses on how to build meaningful relationships through personalized engagement strategies. Sendoso customers benefit from the industry's most diverse roster of 30,000 gift options and global warehouses in North America, Europe, and Asia that have handled upwards of 3 million sends in over 165 countries.

About Sendoso

Sendoso, the leading Sending Platform, helps companies stand out by giving them new ways to engage with customers throughout the buyer's journey. By integrating digital and physical sending strategies, companies can increase the effectiveness of their existing go-to-market programs and improve their relationships with customers. Trusted by over 900 companies, Sendoso is an essential part of successful demand generation, account-based, and customer experience programs. Founded in 2016, Sendoso is backed by $152M in venture funding and has a global footprint, with a presence in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. Learn more at sendoso.com.

Media Contact:

Gravitate PR for Sendoso

sendoso@gravitatepr.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sendoso