Vance & Hines Reveals VO2 Military Power Series Product Line, Recognizes Veterans and Supports Children of Fallen Patriots

SANTA FE SPRINGS, Calif., Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vance & Hines, America's premier manufacturer of motorcycle performance products, today introduced their V02 Military Power Series, a line of air intake products honoring five branches of the US military.

Vance & Hines salutes our veterans and those currently serving in the military with the introduction of the Vance & Hines VO2 Military Power Series. Each purchase of this officially licensed line of air intakes generates a $50 donation to Children of Fallen Patriots, which provides educational support to children who lost a parent while serving in the military. These eye-catching air intakes let riders show pride in their service while supporting military families.

In recognition of active US military members and veterans, each product sold will generate a $50 donation to Children of Fallen Patriots, a non-profit which supports education for families who lost a loved one in service to the country. The program is done in partnership with J&P Cycles, the exclusive seller of Vance & Hines V02 Military Power Series products. Vance & Hines and J&P expect the donation to be nearly $100,000.

VO2 Military Power Series products are high-performance air intake systems which feature the logo of one of five branches of the US military (Army, Marines, Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard) on the CNC-machined billet aluminum cover. The design is based on the popular Vance & Hines VO2 line of air intakes. The program is inspired by the pride that military members feel about their service to America, including Vance & Hines co-founder Byron Hines, who served in the US Army. The products fit most late-model Harley-Davidson motorcycles and are "officially licensed" and approved by the branches of the military.

Children of Fallen Patriots Foundation's mission is to provide college scholarships and educational counseling to military children who have lost a parent in the line of duty. Founded in 2002, the 501(c)3 non-profit has served hundreds of military families.

Byron Hines served 22 months in Vietnam in aircraft armament repair while serving in the US Army. "I spent the time thinking about the motorcycle I was going to buy when I made it home," said Hines. "It's important for veterans like myself to help other veterans and to show them the appreciation they've earned. We show that through our veteran workforce, by supporting military families and by helping them show their pride with this special line of products. I'm proud to put one on my own motorcycle."

"There's no stronger statement of American pride than a military veteran on a Harley," said Vance & Hines President Mike Kennedy. "That's why we're so happy to create the Military Power Series and to work with great partners like Children of Fallen Patriots and J&P Cycles. We're adding exhilaration and pride to every motorcycle ride for these veterans."

"We have a great relationship with the Children of Fallen Patriots organization," said Zach Parham, J&P Cycle's Chief Merchant. "This partnership with Vance & Hines is another opportunity to help this tremendous organization and to support those who serve us in the military"

The Vance & Hines Military Power Series products will debut at the Auto Club NHRA Finals in Pomona CA this weekend.

About Vance & Hines

The Vance & Hines brand has always been about enhancing the exhilaration of the motorcycle ride. It started over 40 years ago, when Terry Vance and Byron Hines were two young enthusiasts in the fledgling Southern California motorcycle drag race scene. Terry always wanted to go faster and Byron knew how to make that happen. In short order, their on-track success and innovation drew the attention of other racers, riders and motorcycle manufacturers, which ultimately translated to commercial demand for their products and services. Today, the Company's mission and activity is the same; make bikes go faster on the racetrack and take those learnings to make impactful products for riders around the world. Since the Company's inception in 1979, it has run factory race programs in partnership with Suzuki, Yamaha, Ducati and Harley-Davidson in drag racing, road racing and flat track. Vance & Hines is based in Santa Fe Springs CA and has its Racing Development Center in Brownsburg IN. Learn more about the company's history and products at www.vanceandhines.com.

