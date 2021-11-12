On-demand consumption represented by JD Shop Now and JDDJ has become a new force with outstanding performance in Singles Day this year.

Dada Group Announces Record Sales and Deliveries During 2021 Singles Day Festival On-demand consumption represented by JD Shop Now and JDDJ has become a new force with outstanding performance in Singles Day this year.

SHANGHAI, Nov. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dada Group (Nasdaq: DADA) ("Dada" or the "Company"), China's leading local on-demand delivery and retail platform, today announced record sales and deliveries during 2021 Singles Day Shopping Festival (the "Festival").

Singles Day, which falls on November 11 of each year, is China's largest national online shopping event. This year, Dada Group and JD.com jointly launched "Shop Now", enabling consumers to enjoy "order online, delivery from store, within one hour" service when purchasing products on the JD App during the Festival. They also co-create "Nearby" tab, located at the top right of JD app, connecting 530 million JD users to over 100,000 physical retail stores on JDDJ, delivering a faster, cheaper, and better online shopping experience.

Dada reported record sales and deliveries during 2021 Singles Day Festival:

Categories : During Singles Day Festival, sales of home appliances on Shop Now and JDDJ increased by more than 10 times compared to last year, smartphones increased by 4.7 times, while books and videos, beauty and personal care, maternal and child, pets all doubled sales.

Retailers : Both national chain retailers and regional retailing outlets achieved significant growth in online sales in the Festival. Walmart continued to be the champion in sales on JDDJ, setting a new high on November 11 . Sales of Yonghui increased by 5 times on Shop Now year-on-year, CR Vanguard increased by 4 times, CP Lotus, 7 Fresh, and Aeon all increased by over 1.6 times.

Brands : Top-selling smartphone and beauty brands, both domestic and international, also saw boosts in sales on Shop Now and JDDJ's platforms. Sales of Apple, Xiaomi, Samsung, and realme increased by more than 10 times over last year's Festival on Dada's platforms, while Honor and vivo increased by 8 and 6 times separately. Watsons, Mannings, and Gialen all increased by 1.5 times in sales, China's sports brand Xtep increased by 10 times.

Deliveries : Dada Now provides one-hour delivery and online order fulfillment services that are not only stable, efficient and fast, but also flexible enough to meet the peak-day need of Singles Day. The platform delivered more than double orders for chain merchants during the Festival, and the average order delivery time was 23 minutes on November 11 . In addition, Dada autonomous delivery operation system participated in Singles Day for first time, which has been adopted by Sam's Club, 7 Fresh and Yonghui to bring unmanned delivery for a dozen neighborhoods.

Digitalization: As a SaaS product that enables retailers to drive O2O sales while streamlining operations, Dada Haibo system has been adopted by more than 5000 retail stores. The omni-channel orders served by Haibo increased by 2.5 times during the Festival compared to the year prior. Dada Picking has recruited more than 30,000 pickers for chain supermarkets, with the number of orders picked on November 11 rising by nearly 70% over June 18 this year.

About Dada Group

Dada Group is a leading platform of local on-demand retail and delivery in China. It operates JDDJ, one of China's largest local on-demand retail platforms for retailers and brand owners, and Dada Now, a leading local on-demand delivery platform open to merchants and individual senders across various industries and product categories. The Company's two platforms are inter-connected and mutually beneficial. The Dada Now platform enables an improved delivery experience for participants on the JDDJ platform through its readily accessible fulfilment solutions and strong on-demand delivery infrastructure. Meanwhile, the vast volume of on-demand delivery orders from the JDDJ platform increases order volume and density for the Dada Now platform. In June 2020, Dada Group began trading on the Nasdaq Global Market, under the ticker symbol "DADA."

