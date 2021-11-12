"The E-commerce Platforms Sales Report" By Syntun: 2021 Double 11 Shopping Festival, The GMV Reached 314.63 Billion On One Day

"The E-commerce Platforms Sales Report" By Syntun: 2021 Double 11 Shopping Festival, The GMV Reached 314.63 Billion On One Day

BEIJING, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The annual Double 11 shopping carnival has come to an end. As the largest shopping festival in China, the "Double 11" could be the best stage for Chinese e-commerce platforms to compete.

According to Syntun, from 0:0:00 to 24:00 on November 11, the GMV of Traditional Online Retailer Platforms was 314.63 billion yuan, a total of 1.16 billion pieces of packages were generated.

At the same time, livestreaming e-commerce platforms performed brilliantly. During 11.1-11.11, the GMV of mainstream platforms was around 73.76 billion. New retail platform and community group buying platforms have begun to join the "Double 11" competition, the GMV reached 19.72 billion yuan and 13.38 billion yuan respectively.

For more details about the "Double 11 Shopping Festival", please click here .

As a professional provider of big data products, services and solutions in the consumer sector, Syntun provides customers with global e-commerce data. Syntun has developed a variety of products in line with the needs of the industry, which can solve the problems encountered in the process of production, operation, marketing and management, and help brands make accurate decisions.

CONTACT:

Syntun Marketing Team

Tel: +86-10-5287-4212

Email: info@syntun.com

FB: Syntun China

TW: @Syntunchina

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Syntun Ltd.