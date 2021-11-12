RAADR, Inc. Announces Purchase of the Domain Name TheBullyApp.com

PHOENIX, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RAADR, Inc. (OTC PINK: RDAR), a technology and software development company that monitors cyber-bullying and social media platforms with artificial intelligence announced today that it has purchased TheBullyApp.com.

RAADR's Parental Monitoring App 2.0 will be launched in Q4 2021. The app will target and serve 2 vertical markets that the company believes makes up a large percentage of all young children, teens, and young adults who use social media. Parents of young children in the country who want to track potentially inappropriate behavior on social media represents the first vertical market. The other vertical market and perhaps the larger market is bullying which has become one of the most discussed subjects in the world.

The RAADR Parental Monitoring App 2.0 is expected to be released in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store during the 4th quarter. The Apple App Store and Google Play store are perfectly designed to serve the parental monitoring vertical market where parents of young children could monitor 24/7 their children's images as well as social media posts that contain their children's names and social media addresses. Recently, RAADR announced that the app's capabilities were expanded to Snapchat and TikTok. As a result of the app's expanded abilities, the company has received a growing number of inquiries regarding collaborations, partnerships, investment and more. Much of these inquiries has been about the bullying behavior on social media and how we may be the solution.

The void in the company's overall positioning on the App Store and the Google Play store was for parents and children that simply wanted to use an app to track bullying behavior on social media. As a result of the company's purchase which it is announcing for the first time today, the company will optimize the site to connect with consumers that are simply looking for apps that can detect bullying behavior on social media. This simple but astute move will allow the company to potentially connect with millions of customers that will find the app by Boolean searches on Google and other leading search engines. The company expects to be able to launch the website TheBullyApp.com simultaneously with the app during the 4th quarter.

Jacob Dimartino, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of RAADR, Inc. explained, "From the beginning, our app's architecture and scalability was planned to allow us to open additional vertical markets as our company grows. Yesterday, I was talking to a California-based tech company CEO who said that RAADR's app can potentially reach tens of millions of users. Our ability to separate inappropriate behavior from bullying behavior may exponentially expand our target user base. We are happy to announce the close of this purchase."

About RAADR, Inc.

RAADR, Inc., publishes software and apps that protect children who use social media and the internet. Known as the "internet anti-bullying company", RAADR produces products that allow children, parents, and school districts to monitor bullying and other threatening behavior on the Internet in real time. Armed with many features including keyword tracking, real time alerts, facial recognition and site filtering, RAADR's apps determine in real time whether children or young adults are the victim of stalkers, bullies and other threatening behavior. Parents love the facial recognition feature because in seconds, the app allows parents to upload the child's image and parents can be armed with one of the most powerful tools available to receive alerts each time their child's image appears on a social media site. RAADR Parental 2.0, which is the parenting app that helps parents and adults protect children by using real time monitoring on social media will be released sometime in late 2021. Bully RAADR which arms the kids with RAADR's powerful suite of products allows children to protect themselves and other kids from threatening and dangerous behavior on the internet and social media will be released by the Spring of 2022. RAADR Inc. is committed to making our world and social media a safer and better place for kids and young adults."

Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" as that term is defined in Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section EVE of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Statements in this press release, which are not purely historical, are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future.

Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects and development stage companies. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements, or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report and for the most recent fiscal year, our quarterly reports, and other periodic reports filed from time-to-time with OTCMarkets.com

