'The Nutcracker' Returns to Stocker Arts Center Hoke Theatre at Lorain County Community College Ballet Legato announces its first production of 'The Nutcracker' to Premier One-Day only, Dec. 18th.

NORTH RIDGEVILLE, Ohio, Nov. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ballet Legato, Lorain county's newest professional ballet company, will debut its production of Tchaikovsky's, The Nutcracker at Stocker Arts Center's Hoke Theatre at Lorain County Community College December 18. The production will be featured as a part of LCCC's "Random Acts Series," which provides the up-and-coming arts community with performance opportunities.

‘The Nutcracker’ Returns to Stocker Arts Center Hoke Theatre at Lorain County Community College

Tickets to Ballet Legato's production of The Nutcracker are available now on the Stocker Center website.

In this year's production of The Nutcracker, Ballet Legato brings together a wide range of performers including dancers and students from Toledo, Boston, and Pittsburgh's professional dance company, Confluence Ballet. In collaboration with Ballet Legato, under the direction of Jennifer Kraynik-Muselin, Ballet Legato's Executive Artistic Director, choreographer, and former Ohio Dance Theater principal dancer, the performance will take place one-night only this year.

"After suffering through this pandemic, where nearly everything was shut down, I see how much our community needs performances such as this, as do the artists performing them," said Kraynik-Muselin.

"Stocker Center was my home-stage for so many years and bringing this production back to Hoke has been a dream of mine! Everyone remembers seeing their first 'Nutcracker' ballet and for most families, it's an annual tradition. The company and I hope people in Lorain County will enjoy our magical production after such a tough year."

Ballet Legato is a contemporary ballet company that was founded in 2019 by Kraynik-Muselin with the goal of bringing professional ballet training to Northeast Ohio. Its mission is to educate local communities on the depth and relevance of dance as an art form through high-quality, accessible performances, as Ballet Legato believes that dance draws communities and generations together. Ballet Legato operates out of two locations -- one in Lakewood, Ohio and one in North Ridgeville, Ohio, and is registered as a 501(c)(3). Additional content and interviews are available upon request.

Media Contact:

Ballet Legato

Olivia Salter

(440) 281-5334

olivia.y.salter@gmail.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ballet Legato