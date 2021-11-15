Entos and BioMarin Enter into Agreement for Product Candidates Incorporating Entos' Fusogenix Drug Delivery Platform

-- Entos will apply the Fusogenix platform to formulate BioMarin product candidates aimed at the treatment of genetic diseases

EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Entos Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Entos), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing genetic medicines with its Fusogenix proteolipid vehicle (PLV) nucleic acid delivery platform, and BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (Nasdaq: BMRN) today announced that they have entered into an agreement that will see Entos apply its Fusogenix nucleic acid delivery technology to promising gene therapy candidates in the BioMarin pipeline. Under the agreement, Entos will create specially formulated product candidates for BioMarin, a world leader in developing and commercializing innovative biopharmaceuticals for genetic diseases driven by genetic causes.

Entos' Fusogenix platform utilizes a PLV formulation with a novel mechanism of action to deliver molecular payloads, intact and unmodified, directly into target cells. By combining well-tolerated neutral lipids with proprietary fusion-associated small transmembrane (FAST) proteins, the Fusogenix platform efficiently delivers mRNA or DNA to target tissue with excellent tolerability. Fusogenix technology has been applied to a wide range of therapeutic approaches, including vaccines, gene therapy, and gene editing.

"As a company committed to addressing the unmet therapeutic needs of patients living with genetic diseases, BioMarin values novel technologies that enable the development of transformative therapies," said Brinda Balakrishnan, M.D., Ph.D., Group Vice President, Corporate and Business Development at BioMarin. "We believe that Entos' Fusogenix platform offers potentially unique benefits for safe and effective tissue targeting compared with other lipid-based delivery systems. The Fusogenix PLV formulations generated under this agreement are a critical first step in determining how we may incorporate this promising platform into our drug development efforts."

"With a 20-year track record of successfully discovering, developing, and commercializing first- or best-in-class therapies for diverse rare diseases, the BioMarin team has extensive expertise in harnessing the potential of breakthrough technologies," said John Lewis, Ph.D., Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Entos. "We believe this licensing agreement helps validate the potential of our Fusogenix platform. It also provides additional opportunities for incorporating our technology into cutting-edge treatments that may have significant clinical and commercial value."

Under the terms of the agreement, Entos will use its Fusogenix nucleic acid delivery system to specially formulate BioMarin products directed at multiple undisclosed genetic disease indications. BioMarin will conduct preclinical studies of the Fusogenix-formulated candidates to evaluate their potential as therapies to prevent or treat these conditions.

Entos' most advanced clinical program is Covigenix VAX-001, a COVID-19 DNA vaccine encoding SARS-CoV-2 Spike protein and two genetic adjuvants engineered to stimulate host adaptive and innate immune systems. Formulated using the Fusogenix platform, Covigenix VAX-001 is the subject of an ongoing phase 2 clinical trial in South Africa, with additional trials planned in other regions. Licensees of the Fusogenix platform include Oisín Biotechnologies and OncoSenX, which are using the technology for age-related diseases and oncology applications, respectively.

pH Partners, LLC served as financial advisor to Entos.

About BioMarin

BioMarin is a global biotechnology company that develops and commercializes innovative therapies for patients with serious and life-threatening rare genetic diseases. The company's portfolio consists of seven commercialized products and multiple clinical and preclinical product candidates. For additional information, please visit www.biomarin.com. Information on such website is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

BioMarin® is a registered trademark of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc.

About Entos Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Entos develops next generation nucleic acid-based therapies using its proprietary Fusogenix proteolipid vehicle (PLV) drug delivery system. Fusogenix is formulated with FAST proteins to deliver mRNA or DNA directly into the cytosol of target cells for translation into protective and therapeutic vaccines and medicines. For more information, visit http://www.entospharma.com.

