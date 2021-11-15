IAR Systems enables next generation automotive applications with NXP's S32K3 MCU family The complete development toolchain IAR Embedded Workbench® for Arm® now supports NXP® Semiconductors' latest automotive MCU family, S32K3

UPPSALA, Sweden, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- IAR Systems®, the world leader in software tools and services for embedded development, today presented the latest addition to its extensive list of microcontrollers (MCUs) supported by IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm. Now available is support for NXP's S32K3 MCU family. S32K3 MCUs are designed for evolving body electronics, battery management, and zone and domain controllers. This extended MCU support will help developers maximize application performance, maintain a high level of code quality and achieve functional safety compliance in their automotive designs.

As vehicles today are more feature-rich than ever before, automotive embedded systems continue to grow in complexity. This requires development tools that help companies maximize the capabilities of the chosen MCU without compromising on workflow efficiency. IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm delivers powerful optimizations, comprehensive debugging features and integrated code analysis tools. In addition, the toolchain is available in a functional safety edition certified by TÜV SÜD in accordance with ten standards, such as the international umbrella standard for functional safety, IEC 61508, and the automotive standard ISO 26262.

S32K3 MCUs are based on single, dual and lockstep-configured Arm Cortex®-M7 cores supporting ASIL B/D safety applications. Features include a hardware security engine with NXP firmware, support for firmware over-the-air (FOTA) updates and ISO 26262 compliant Real-Time Drivers software for AUTOSAR and non-AUTOSAR with IAR Embedded Workbench support.

"S32K3 builds on the success of our existing S32K1 family bringing new layers of safety, security and software at this critical juncture for automotive architectural design," said Manuel Alves, general manager GPIS product line, Automotive Processing at NXP. "IAR Systems' tool capabilities, automotive know-how and functional safety certification makes them a natural partner for NXP and its customers developing next generation ECUs."

"IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm has a proven track record in the automotive industry and is widely used by many large automotive part suppliers," said Kiyofumi Uemura, Global Automotive Director at IAR Systems. "Thanks to our collaboration with NXP, we have been supporting the S32K1 family since its launch in 2017. By adding support for the new S32K3 family, we are further extending our solutions for companies working in the automotive industry."

More information about IAR Embedded Workbench for Arm is available at www.iar.com/ewarm. For more information about IAR Systems solutions for automotive, visit www.iar.com/automotive.

