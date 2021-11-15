Immersive Wisdom briefs Secretary of the Army at Project Convergence '21 on future of Army operations centers Capstone of Immersive Wisdom's success at PC21, demonstration of its 3D Virtual Operations Center software platform for making physical Army operations centers distributed and virtual

BOCA RATON, Fla., Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Immersive Wisdom, Inc., provider of a game-changing 3D Virtual Operations Center software platform, announced that it, in partnership with the Army Rapid Capabilities and Critical Technology Office (RCCTO), had briefed the Secretary of the Army, the Honorable Christine Wormuth, on the success of Immersive Wisdom's software platform during the US Army's Project Convergence '21 exercise in Yuma, AZ.

Army RCCTO partners brief the Secretary of the Army Christine Wormuth on Immersive Wisdom's 3D Remote Virtual Operations Center. Photo Source: Official Secretary of the Army Twitter Page: https://twitter.com/secarmy

"Secretary Wormuth took the time to dig in and ask the insightful questions of why this capability matters to the future force," said Brian Behling, VP Government. "Our amazing RCCTO partners were able to brief the Secretary on how Immersive Wisdom can have an immediate and broad impact on Army distributed operations. We cannot afford to build big physical ops centers everywhere we want to have a presence, and Immersive Wisdom answers that call."

Immersive Wisdom's software platform transforms physical operations centers into virtual 3D ops centers, allowing users to plan and command missions together in low-bandwidth environments, without having to be geographically together or requiring large structural footprints. The Company has active contracts with the Army, Air Force, and other elements of DoD, enabling the entire military to leverage the same standard platform. Immersive Wisdom has been awarded five new contracts for its software product in the past two months.

"At Project Convergence 21, we proved our ability to run on the Army's secure networks, connecting to their data, and allowing separate groups on different networks to connect to the same Immersive Wisdom Ops Center." said Denver Coulson, Immersive Wisdom's CTO. "Immersive Wisdom gives the Army critical advantage by being able to bridge the gap between distributed users, missions, and battle networks, worldwide and in real time."

About Immersive Wisdom

Immersive Wisdom Inc., based in Boca Raton, Florida, founded in 2016, is the creator of a leading 3D remote virtual ops center software platform for distributed operations that allows geographically dispersed personnel to effectively collaborate and act without having to physically be together, across web browsers, desktops, touch tablets, and Virtual/Mixed Reality. Immersive Wisdom's software is available for diverse industries, including Government, Energy (incl. Oil & Gas), Transportation/Logistics, and Telecommunications. Additional information on Immersive Wisdom's other successes, including our work with the U.S. Army and U.S. Air Force, can be found under the News section at www.immersivewisdom.com . Immersive Wisdom is an In-Q-Tel portfolio company.

