Nielsen To Present At J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference

NEW YORK, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN), today announced that the Company will be presenting at the Virtual J.P. Morgan Ultimate Services Investor Conference on Thursday, November 18.

On Thursday, November 18, 2021, Linda Zukauckas, Chief Financial Officer will participate in a fireside chat at 3:10pm Eastern Time.

Interested parties are invited to listen to the event live on Nielsen's Investor Relations website at http://nielsen.com/investors under Events & Presentations. A replay of the presentation will be available on http://nielsen.com/investors following the event.

About Nielsen

Nielsen shapes the world's media and content as a global leader in audience measurement, data and analytics. Through our understanding of people and their behaviors across all channels and platforms, we empower our clients with independent and actionable intelligence so they can connect and engage with their audiences—now and into the future.

An S&P 500 company, Nielsen (NYSE: NLSN) operates around the world in more than 55 countries. Learn more at www.nielsen.com or www.nielsen.com/investors and connect with us on social media.

SOURCE Nielsen Holdings plc