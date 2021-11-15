Solaris Reports 920m of 0.62% CuEq and 1,080m of 0.41% CuEq; Warintza Central Extended up to 600m Width and Open

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Solaris Resources Inc. (TSX: SLS) (OTCQB: SLSSF) ("Solaris" or the "Company") is pleased to report assay results from a series of additional holes from ongoing resource growth and discovery drilling programs at its Warintza Project ("Warintza" or "the Project") in southeastern Ecuador.

Highlights are listed below, with corresponding images in Figures 1-3 and detailed results in Tables 1-2. A dynamic 3D model is available on the Company's website.

Highlights

Two additional holes reported in this press release have extended the dimensions of Warintza Central zone to the south and east, with the highest-grade intervals in each hole starting at or near surface (refer to Figures 1 & 2)





Southern extension drilling in SLS-36 together with northern step-out drilling previously reported on October 12 in SLS-32, which returned 618m of 0.48% CuEq¹ from surface, including 372m of 0.64% CuEq¹ from 46m depth, have widened the Warintza Central zone





SLS-35 was collared at the southeastern limit of the Warintza Central grid and drilled into a partially open volume to the east, returning 920m of 0.62% CuEq¹, including 326m of 0.80% CuEq¹ from 50m depth, extending mineralization to the east where it partially overlaps Warintza East





SLS-36 was collared in the middle of the Warintza Central grid and drilled into an open volume to the southeast, returning 1,080m of 0.41% CuEq¹ from surface, including 290m of 0.81% CuEq¹ from 46m depth, extending mineralization by at least 200m to the south where it remains open





To date, 50 holes have been completed at Warintza Central with assays reported for 36 of these

Mr. Jorge Fierro, Vice President, Exploration, commented: "We are pleased to see the continued growth of the Warintza Central zone, with every hole drilled having hit significant mineralization and the dimensions of the zone open and growing to the east, and broadening to the north and south where additional assays are expected soon. Our drilling fleet has now been fully reoriented to pursue aggressive growth and discovery drilling over the balance of the year and into 2022."

Figure 1 – Long Section of Warintza Central Drilling Looking Southeast

Figure 2 – Plan View of Warintza Drilling Released to Date

Figure 3 – Long Section of 3D Geophysics Looking Southwest

Table 1 – Assay Results

Hole ID Date Reported From (m) To (m) Interval (m) Cu (%) Mo (%) Au (g/t) CuEq¹ (%) SLS-36 Nov 15, 2021 2 1082 1080 0.33 0.01 0.04 0.41 Including 46 336 290 0.67 0.03 0.08 0.81 SLS-35 48 968 920 0.53 0.02 0.04 0.62 Including 50 376 326 0.69 0.02 0.05 0.80 SLS-34 Oct 25, 2021 52 712 660 0.36 0.02 0.06 0.47 SLS-33 40 762 722 0.55 0.03 0.05 0.69 SLSE-02 0 1160 1160 0.20 0.01 0.04 0.25 SLS-32 Oct 12, 2021 0 618 618 0.38 0.02 0.05 0.48 SLS-31 8 1008 1000 0.68 0.02 0.07 0.81 SLS-30 2 374 372 0.57 0.06 0.06 0.82 SLSE-01 Sep 27, 2021 0 1213 1213 0.21 0.01 0.03 0.28 SLS-29 Sep 7, 2021 6 1190 1184 0.58 0.02 0.05 0.68 SLS-28 6 638 632 0.51 0.04 0.06 0.68 SLS-27 22 484 462 0.70 0.04 0.08 0.91 SLS-26 July 7, 2021 2 1002 1000 0.51 0.02 0.04 0.60 SLS-25 62 444 382 0.62 0.03 0.08 0.77 SLS-24 10 962 952 0.53 0.02 0.04 0.62 SLS-19 6 420 414 0.21 0.01 0.06 0.31 SLS-23 May 26, 2021 10 558 548 0.31 0.02 0.06 0.42 SLS-22 86 324 238 0.52 0.03 0.06 0.68 SLS-21 2 1031 1029 0.63 0.02 0.04 0.73 SLS-20 April 19, 2021 18 706 688 0.35 0.04 0.05 0.51 SLS-18 78 875 797 0.62 0.05 0.06 0.83 SLS-17 12 506 494 0.39 0.02 0.06 0.50 SLS-16 Mar 22, 2021 20 978 958 0.63 0.03 0.06 0.77 SLS-15 2 1231 1229 0.48 0.01 0.04 0.56 SLS-14 0 922 922 0.79 0.03 0.08 0.94 SLS-13 Feb 22, 2021 6 468 462 0.80 0.04 0.09 1.00 SLS-12 22 758 736 0.59 0.03 0.07 0.74 SLS-11 6 694 688 0.39 0.04 0.05 0.57 SLS-10 2 602 600 0.83 0.02 0.12 1.00 SLS-09 122 220 98 0.60 0.02 0.04 0.71 SLS-08 Jan 14, 2021 134 588 454 0.51 0.03 0.03 0.62 SLS-07 0 1067 1067 0.49 0.02 0.04 0.60 SLS-06 Nov 23, 2020 8 892 884 0.50 0.03 0.04 0.62 SLS-05 18 936 918 0.43 0.01 0.04 0.50 SLS-04 0 1004 1004 0.59 0.03 0.05 0.71 SLS-03 Sep 28, 2020 4 1014 1010 0.59 0.02 0.10 0.71 SLS-02 0 660 660 0.79 0.03 0.10 0.97 SLS-01 Aug 10, 2020 1 568 567 0.80 0.04 0.10 1.00 Notes to table: True widths cannot be determined at this time.























Table 2 - Collar Location

Hole ID Easting Northing Elevation (m) Depth (m) Azimuth (degrees) Dip (degrees) SLS-36 799765 9648033 1571 1088 97 -60 SLS-35 800124 9648044 1568 995 78 -60 Notes to table: The coordinates are in WGS84 17S Datum.

(1) No adjustments were made for recovery as the project is an early-stage exploration project and metallurgical data to allow for estimation of recoveries is not yet available. Solaris defines copper equivalent calculation for reporting purposes only. Copper-equivalence calculated as: CuEq (%) = Cu (%) + 3.33 × Mo (%) + 0.73 × Au (g/t), utilizing metal prices of Cu - US$3.00/lb, Mo - US$10.00/lb and Au - US$1,500/oz.

Technical Information and Quality Control & Quality Assurance



Sample assay results have been independently monitored through a quality control/quality assurance ("QA/QC") program that includes the insertion of blind certified reference materials (standards), blanks and field duplicate samples. Logging and sampling are completed at a secured Company facility located in Quito, Ecuador. Drill core is cut in half on site and samples are securely transported to ALS Labs in Quito. Sample pulps are sent to ALS Labs in Lima, Peru and Vancouver, Canada for analysis. Total copper and molybdenum contents are determined by four-acid digestion with AAS finish. Gold is determined by fire assay of a 30-gram charge. In addition, selected pulp check samples are sent to Bureau Veritas lab in Lima, Peru. Both ALS Labs and Bureau Veritas lab are independent of Solaris. Solaris is not aware of any drilling, sampling, recovery or other factors that could materially affect the accuracy or reliability of the data referred to herein. ZTEM data quality was validated by a qualified external professional using data validation procedures under high industry standards, and the Company therefore did not deem it necessary to have such ZTEM data verified by a Qualified Person. Analytical data for the surface samples collected are from recent interpretations derived from ZTEM data and from previous operators as detailed in the technical report entitled, "Resource Estimate of the Warintza Central Cu-Mo Porphyry Deposit" prepared by Equity Exploration Consultants Inc. with an effective date of December 13, 2019, and available on the Company's SEDAR profile and website. The drillhole data has been verified by Jorge Fierro, M.Sc., DIC, PG, using data validation and quality assurance procedures under high industry standards.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content of this press release has been reviewed and approved by Jorge Fierro, M.Sc., DIC, PG, Vice President Exploration of Solaris who is a "Qualified Person" as defined in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects. Jorge Fierro is a Registered Professional Geologist through the SME (registered member #4279075).



On behalf of the Board of Solaris Resources Inc.

"Daniel Earle"

President & CEO, Director

About Solaris Resources Inc.

Solaris is advancing a portfolio of copper and gold assets in the Americas, which includes: a high-grade resource with expansion and additional discovery potential at the Warintza copper and gold project in Ecuador; discovery potential on the grass-roots Tamarugo project in Chile and Capricho and Paco Orco projects in Peru; exposure to US$130M spending / 5-yrs through a farm-out agreement with Freeport-McMoRan on the Ricardo Project in Chile; and significant leverage to increasing copper prices through its 60%-interest in the La Verde joint-venture project with Teck Resources in Mexico.

Cautionary Notes and Forward-looking Statements

This document contains certain forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities legislation (collectively "forward-looking statements"). The use of the words "will" and "expected" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include statements that the drilling fleet has now been fully reoriented to pursue aggressive growth and discovery drilling over the balance of the year and into 2022. Although Solaris believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements and/or information are reasonable, readers are cautioned that actual results may vary from the forward-looking statements. These statements are based on a variety of assumptions including assumptions made about the Company's ability to advance exploration efforts at the Warintza Project; the results of such exploration efforts; and the Company's ability to achieve its growth objectives. These statements also involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements, including the risks, uncertainties and other factors identified in the Solaris Management's Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2020 available at www.sedar.com. Furthermore, the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as at the date of this news release and Solaris does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements except as may be required by applicable securities laws.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Solaris Resources Inc.