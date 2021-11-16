ArcatXP Is Transforming How Conferences & Tradeshows are Executed with Partner Portal

SHAMONG, N.J., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcatXP introduces, Partner Portal, which addresses the desperate need for scalable, intuitive, and budget friendly event management technology. ArcatXP's Partner Portal is designed to get event operation teams out of spreadsheets when managing sponsor & exhibitor deliverables and communications.

The Partner Portal will allow teams to:

Create & maintain a catalog of event sponsorship and exhibitor offerings.

Get a bird's eye view of sponsorship & booth inventory in seconds

Track & manage all deadlines & deliverables received

Make ArcatXP a one stop shop by keeping all files received & logos in the documents tab

Collect company descriptions and all digital assets via a unique online form

Manage client contacts with easily accessible event history information

Save time & make keeping in touch a breeze with our email templates.

Communicate with confidence by personalizing, automating, and filtering email reminders

Genevieve Prifte, CEO & Co-founder of ArcatXP, LLC said, "Over the last 15+ years I have watched my event teams struggle with the level of manual and repetitive work required when planning an event due to the lack of relevant technology. I've spent countless hours demoing what felt like every product out there and none of them catered to the unique needs of event professionals and the high cost kept our teams drowning in spreadsheets. The pandemic allowed me to take a step back and realize that it was time for my co-founder and I to create the kind of event management technology I have been looking for the last 15 years. I can't wait to see how our technology transforms event planning. As an industry we are way overdue for event technology made by event professionals. We are going to take care of planners with the same level of care every attendee receives."

ArcatXP is introducing Partner Portal to clients & prospects though live demos this month. To learn more, visit https://arcatxp.com/technology.

About ArcatXP

ArcatXP is the only event technology company out there with event industry veterans creating event solutions for their fellow event professionals. Their mission is to create relevant, effective, & integrated event management solutions that cater to the unique needs of event professionals at a budget friendly cost.

Contact: Lisa Blanchet, ArcatXP Phone: 443-4543-1372 Email: pr@arcatxp.com

