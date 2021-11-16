With more than 5,500 farms and dozens of farmers' markets in Connecticut, high-quality and locally produced foods and goods can be found close to home

CT Grown: Shop local to prevent global supply chain issues from hindering your holidays With more than 5,500 farms and dozens of farmers' markets in Connecticut, high-quality and locally produced foods and goods can be found close to home

HARTFORD, Conn., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holiday season approaches, the Connecticut Department of Agriculture (DoAg) is reminding consumers that purchasing locally produced foods and goods not only supports Connecticut's farms — but also may help avert product shortages related to ongoing global supply chain issues.

Connecticut's more than 5,500 farms and dozens of winter and holiday farmers' markets offer a wide variety of options for locally-produced goods and foods as well as family-friendly excursions — well into the fall and winter. As the weather cools, the state's growers and producers continue to provide healthy and affordable produce, high-quality products, and enriching experiences. Many vendors are continuing to offer online ordering with pickup or curbside pickup at their farm sites through the winter, and most farm stores remain open through the colder months.

"As we head into winter — with the holidays before us — there are still great ways to celebrate your favorite holiday and support CT farms," said Agriculture Commissioner Bryan P. Hurlburt. "We encourage everyone to visit the CT Grown website for great gift ideas, holiday décor, and meal planning, as farmers are prepared to make this time of year special in your home and for all of your holiday celebrations."

Due to global supply chain challenges, it is expected that many high-demand holiday staples — from Thanksgiving turkeys to Christmas trees — will be more difficult to find than in previous years. In fact, the American Christmas Tree Association in its 2021 industry overview reported that amid the supply chain issues and extreme weather in the Pacific Northwest, it is anticipated that consumers will have challenges finding a holiday tree. However, DoAg is reminding residents that with more than 500 farms in Connecticut offering trees and other holiday decor, there are plenty of local options.

Many tree farms offer family-friendly and memorable experiences that go far beyond just picking a tree. Consumers can find a tree farm nearby (or explore somewhere new) by visiting CTGrown.org. It is also recommended that people visit the farm's website/social media and/or call ahead to confirm availability.

More ways to support local this fall and winter

Winter farmers' markets

Enjoy a crisp morning picking out apples, pumpkins, squash, beets, cauliflower, cabbage, carrots, potatoes, celery, cranberries, brussels sprouts, collard greens, leeks, parsnips, radishes, rutabaga, spinach, swiss chard and turnips — in addition to pickles, relishes, poultry and meats, and heaps of holiday treats, like honey, syrup, and pie. Find a farmers' market near you at CTGrown.org.

Fiber Farmers

Keep warm from head-to-toe with winter-wise products from Connecticut's fiber farmers. From colorful alpaca yarn to fleece goods, get cozy with natural materials from local farms.

Farm wineries, vineyards, breweries, and distilleries

Take a trip to your local farm winery, vineyard, brewery, or distillery to sample and learn how your favorite libations are made. Or simply support these local producers by seeking them out from your local package store.

About CT Grown

The mission of CT Grown is to sustain and grow Connecticut agriculture and aquaculture. The Connecticut Grown Program was developed by the state Department of Agriculture in 1986. Our now-familiar green and blue logo proudly identifies agriculture and aquaculture products from all over the state. Over the past three decades, the Connecticut Grown Program has blossomed into a multifaceted initiative supporting the diversity of Connecticut Grown products in local, regional, national, and international markets through both direct-to-consumer and wholesale-oriented program components.

