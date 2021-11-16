Data Intensity And USDM Life Sciences Partner To Transform Businesses With Cloud And Compliance Solutions

FAST-TRACK DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION FOR THE LIFE SCIENCES INDUSTRY INCLUDES LICENSING, WORKLOAD, SYSTEM, SECURITY, AND ARCHITECTURAL REVIEWS, WITH ONGOING CLOUD MANAGEMENT FOR RISK REDUCTION

COVINGTON, Ky., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Data Intensity, LLC, the largest, independent global Managed Services Provider and a trusted Oracle Partner, today announced a new alliance partnership with USDM Life Sciences, a premier consulting firm driving digital transformation and innovation in technology and compliance. The combined power of the two industry leaders brings compliant cloud solutions more quickly and effectively to the life sciences industry. Representatives of interested life sciences companies may attend a December 9, 2021, partner event.

Data Intensity and USDM Life Sciences: Transforming Operations with Cloud Innovation and Compliance

Life sciences companies face unprecedented challenges. While markets expand, risks continue to rise amid growing regulatory scrutiny. Businesses must ensure highly performing, secure, and compliant operations to avoid downtime, loss, and fines. Effective cloud strategy, implementation, and management for key and FDA-regulated workloads remains well outside of most life sciences companies' capabilities. Designing compliant public-cloud solutions out-of-the-gate helps ensure security, agility, and cost savings can be realized from the start.

Leveraging more than 20 years of customer successes, Data Intensity manages complex Oracle workloads on any cloud, including on leading public clouds. Data Intensity Safe-Switch cloud-migration methodology, full-stack Oracle expertise, and Total Cost of Ownership Transformation (TCOT) Assessment deliver the right cloud, licensing, and services for life sciences Oracle workloads. USDM Cloud Assurance and Unify Public Cloud (UPC) are solutions for regulated workloads in the cloud. UPC addresses end-to-end technology and compliance choices for business applications, cloud services, and global infrastructure.

The partners' December 9, 2021, online roundtable, "Demystify FDA Compliance for Public Cloud Workloads in Life Sciences," features Oracle ACE Director and Data Intensity Global Oracle Practice Lead Biju Thomas, Data Intensity Software License Solutions VP Paul Buckley, and USDM Life Sciences Cloud Assurance VP John Petrakis. Data Intensity Product Management VP Rich Froble moderates.

"We own the unique credentials, vision, and skills to transport life sciences companies to the needed next level, and beyond," said Data Intensity President and CEO Philip LaForge. "We warmly welcome our alliance with USDM Life Sciences, a true trailblazer, as we know it directly translates to improved outcomes for the life sciences industry."

"We work diligently to provide IT business leaders the transformative solutions they need to succeed in today's competitive marketplace and scale for tomorrow's marketplace," said USDM Life Sciences Co-Founder and CEO Kevin Brown. "Partnering with Oracle expert and cloud-innovator Data Intensity is a win-win for life sciences companies relying on Oracle and evaluating moving to the cloud."

To register for the December 9, 2021, roundtable, visit https://go.dataintensity.com/Webinar-Demystify-FDA-Compliance-AMER(DI).

About Data Intensity

Data Intensity, a trusted managed services provider, delivers business transformative solutions and services tailored to help our customers succeed in a hybrid, multi-cloud world. Our purpose-built solutions and services target the technologies and platforms that power our customers' business transformations—from front-end strategy and design, to implementation and migration, to ongoing support and operation—all from a single provider. Customers choose us—and stay with us—because working with Data Intensity allows them to focus on their critical business needs while we focus on their applications and multi-cloud investments to drive faster time-to-value. For more information, visit www.dataintensity.com.

About USDM Life Sciences

USDM Life Sciences provides strategy and compliant technology solutions to regulated life sciences companies and makes it easy to accelerate transformation and innovation. USDM focuses exclusively on the regulated biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries and is a compliance partner with the world's top technology software developers. For more information, visit www.usdm.com.

