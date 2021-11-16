-- Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on November 30, 2021 --

iClick Interactive to Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results on November 30, 2021 -- Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on November 30, 2021 --

HONG KONG, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited ("iClick" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: ICLK), a leading enterprise and marketing cloud platform in China that empowers worldwide brands with full-stack consumer lifecycle solutions, today announced that it will report its unaudited third quarter 2021 financial results before the U.S. market opens on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.

Mr. Jian "T.J." Tang, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and Co-Founder, and Mr. Terence Li, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call to discuss the Company's business and financial performance at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (9:00 PM Hong Kong Time) on November 30, 2021.

A live and archived webcast of this call, including earnings release and presentation slides, will be available on the Company's investor relations website at https://ir.i-click.com.

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States: +1-888-346-8982 International: +1-412-902-4272 Hong Kong: +852-800-905945 Mainland China: +86-4001-201203

Participants should ask to join the iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited conference call.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone one hour after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers until December 7, 2021:

United States: +1-877-344-7529 International: +1-412-317-0088 Canada: +1-855-669-9658 Replay Access Code: 59469524

For more information, please visit ir.i-click.com.

About iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited

Founded in 2009, iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited (NASDAQ: ICLK) is a leading enterprise and marketing cloud platform in China. iClick's mission is to empower worldwide brands to unlock the enormous market potential of smart retail. With its leading proprietary technologies, iClick's full suite of data-driven solutions helps brands drive significant business growth and profitability throughout the full consumer lifecycle. Headquartered in Hong Kong, iClick currently operates in eleven locations across Asia and Europe. For more information, please visit ir.i-click.com.

For investor and media inquiries: In China: iClick Interactive Asia Group Limited Lisa Li Phone: +86-21-3230-3931 #866 E-mail: ir@i-click.com In the United States: Core IR Tom Caden Phone: +1-516-222-2560 E-mail: tomc@coreir.com

