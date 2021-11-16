MIAX Reports Record SPIKES Futures Trading on MGEX in October 2021, New Daily Record Volume and Dissemination of New VSPIKES Index

PRINCETON, N.J. and MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MIAX®, creator and operator of high-performance securities exchanges, products and services, today announced average daily volume (ADV) for SPIKES® Futures in October 2021 reached 11,952 contracts, a new monthly record and representing a 59.3% increase over the 7,502 ADV in September 2021. In addition, SPIKES Futures volume on October 22, 2021 totaled a new daily record of 22,872 contracts.

Factors behind the growth include an expanded group of market participants, rising open interest, tight bid/ask spreads, and available size to trade. Growing liquidity in SPIKES Futures has also supported market quality improvements in SPIKES Options that trade on MIAX Options.

MIAX also announced that it began disseminating its new VSPIKESTM Index, which is a measure of expected 30-day volatility in the SPIKES Volatility Index. MIAX uses a more robust Simple Variance Swap methodology to calculate VSPIKES, which allows for both jumps in the underlying asset and discrete time monitoring. The VSPIKES Index is being disseminated through the Options Price Reporting Authority (OPRA) and traditional market data vendors. More information on VSPIKES can be found here.

SPIKES Futures are based on the SPIKES Volatility Index, which was designed by T3 Index and measures the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY), the most actively traded ETF in the world. The futures contracts are listed on Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEXTM) and accessed via the CME Globex® platform. The SPIKES Volatility Index is calculated and disseminated every 100 milliseconds, offering best-in-class accuracy and stability as a result of its proprietary price-dragging technology. Futures on the SPIKES Index allow traders to benefit from the Index's innovative design features, including its truncation methodologies and underlying SPY option component liquidity.

SPIKES Futures contract specifications, trading rules, pricing and interface specifications are available on the MGEX website at www.mgex.com. Additional information regarding SPIKES Futures can be found at www.MIAXoptions.com/spikes/futures.

About MIAX

MIAX's parent holding company, Miami International Holdings, Inc., owns Miami International Securities Exchange, LLC (MIAX®), MIAX PEARL, LLC (MIAX Pearl®), MIAX Emerald, LLC (MIAX Emerald®), Minneapolis Grain Exchange, LLC (MGEX), and Bermuda Stock Exchange (BSX).

MIAX, MIAX Pearl and MIAX Emerald are national securities exchanges registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that leverage MIAX's industry-leading technology and infrastructure to provide U.S. listed options trading to their member firms. MIAX serves as the exclusive exchange venue for cash-settled options on the SPIKES® Volatility Index (Ticker: SPIKE), a measure of the expected 30-day volatility in the SPDR® S&P 500® ETF (SPY). In addition to options, MIAX Pearl facilitates the trading of cash equities through MIAX Pearl Equities™.

MGEX is a registered exchange with the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and is a Notice Registered Securities Futures Product Exchange with the SEC. MGEX serves as the exclusive market for a variety of products, including Hard Red Spring Wheat and SPIKES Futures. In addition, MGEX is a Designated Contract Market (DCM) and Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) under the CFTC, providing DCM, DCO and cash market services in an array of asset classes.

BSX is a leading electronic international securities market regulated by the Bermuda Monetary Authority (BMA) specializing in the listing and trading of capital market instruments such as equities, debt issues, funds, hedge funds, derivative warrants and insurance linked securities. A full member of the World Federation of Exchanges and affiliate member of the International Organization of Securities Commissions, BSX is globally recognized, including by the SEC.

MIAX's executive offices and National Operations Center are located in Princeton, NJ, with additional offices located in Miami, FL, Minneapolis, MN, and Hamilton, Bermuda.

To learn more about MIAX visit www.MIAXOptions.com.

To learn more about MGEX visit www.mgex.com.

To learn more about BSX visit www.bsx.com.

Media Contact:

Andy Nybo, SVP, Chief Communications Officer

(609) 955-2091

anybo@miami-holdings.com

Disclaimer and Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to purchase any securities of Miami International Holdings, Inc. (together with its subsidiaries, the Company), and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer; solicitation or sale would be unlawful. This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

All third-party trademarks (including logos and icons) referenced by the Company remain the property of their respective owners. Unless specifically identified as such, the Company's use of third-party trademarks does not indicate any relationship, sponsorship, or endorsement between the owners of these trademarks and the Company. Any references by the Company to third-party trademarks is to identify the corresponding third-party goods and/or services and shall be considered nominative fair use under the trademark law.

