Parasoft Integrates With Microsoft Azure DevOps & GitLab CI/CD Platforms for Continuous Compliant Software Delivery

MONROVIA, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parasoft, a global leader in automated software testing for over 30 years, today announced the 2021.2 release of Parasoft C/C++test, the unified C and C++ development testing solution for embedded applications. Integrating with Microsoft Azure DevOps and GitLab CI/CD platforms, Parasoft C/C++test 2021.2 removes friction from the CI/CD pipeline making it simple for embedded development teams to perform static analysis, unit testing, and structural code coverage as part of a highly automated CI platform. To see the integrations in action, register now for the What's New in Parasoft C/C++test 2021.2 webinar.webinar.

"This release from Parasoft further optimizes your CI/CD framework in the software test automation space with enhanced requirements traceability and tighter integrations with current DevOps and DevSecOps tools," said Igor Kirilenko, chief product officer at Parasoft. "We aim at reducing costs associated with developing and testing software in coexistence with the delivery of applications that are safe, secure, and of high-quality."

The new release of Parasoft C/C++test continues its comprehensive support for the latest compliance standards, including the most recent release of OWASP Top 10 2021. To continuously achieve compliance with standards like MISRA, AUTOSAR, or CERT, static analysis feedback integrates into developer workflows so they can make quick and informed decisions about merging or not merging code.

Streamlined code coverage workflows are also included in Parasoft C/C++test 2021.2. The new release simplifies integrating code coverage with complex builds thanks to bulletproof code instrumentation with auto-recovery mode and flexible, machine independent code coverage reports generation.

