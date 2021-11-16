RCMW Announces Appointment of Vice President

CHEYENNE, Wyo., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- (RCMW:OTCBB) – RCMW Group Inc. ("RCMW" or "the Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Edward DeStefano as Vice President of RCMW's wholly owned subsidiary 4033002, a Wyoming Company.



Mr. DeStefano is a Nevada-based professional. He will be responsible in helping the Company execute on business opportunities. "We are pleased to appoint Mr. DeStefano, as Vice President of our 4033002 subsidiary. He is a seasoned professional that can provide us insight on business development," states Mike Shenher, CEO. "I look forward to working with the management team in an effort to help the Company build its business" states Edward DeStefano.

About RCMW Group, Inc.



RCMW Group, Inc. is vertically integrated, publicly traded company with an initial focus on consumer product goods. The Company operates a portfolio of subsidiary companies. Focusing on a variety of assets, products, and ancillary offerings in consumer product related industries. RCMW's fluid business model is positioned to capitalize on, and quickly adapt to, changing market conditions. The Company is continually seeking opportunities and strategic acquisitions that support its business model and maintain alignment with the dynamic industry environment. The Company currently has operations in the U.S., Canada, Europe and Asia.

Forward Looking Information



The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof, and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

For more information, please contact:

Inquiries and Investor Relations

1-844-897-3387

ir@rcmwgroup.com

View original content:

SOURCE RCMW Group Inc.