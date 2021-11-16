René Turner Sample, Co-owner of Freedman Law and Cornwell & Sample, Wins Prestigious National Award

FRESNO, Calif., Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- René Turner Sample, co-owner of Freedman Law and Cornwell & Sample, has been named as a Fellow of the American College of Trial Lawyers (ACTL), one of the premier legal associations in North America. The first female attorney from Fresno to receive this prestigious honor, Sample was inducted during the ACTL's recent annual meeting in Chicago.

Rene Turner Sample

"I am proud to be included among the most experienced trial lawyers in the country, and more importantly the lawyers whose careers have been marked by the highest standards of ethics and professionalism— values to which I have tried to make the foundation of my career," Sample said.

Sample's partner, Stephen Cornwell, received the distinction in 1997. For over 20 years, the duo has overseen the successful trials of some of the most complex cases in the Valley, and Sample is the only Fresno-area female plaintiffs' lawyer to have two personal injury jury verdicts in excess of $1 million.

A native of Fresno, Sample earned her undergraduate degree at California State University, Fresno, and her law degree at San Joaquin College of Law. An active member of the local legal community, she was the first female member of the San Joaquin Valley Chapter of the American Board of Trial Advocates, has served as past president for the Central California Trial Lawyers' Association and taught the trial practice course at the local law school for over a decade. Other community work includes co-founding My Time Recovery, Fresno's only Joint Commission accredited drug and alcohol recovery program.

