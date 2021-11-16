Voyager Digital Announces the Voyager Debit Mastercard®

The Voyager Debit Mastercard is the first crypto-based debit card that pays up to 9% annual rewards, and even more for Voyager Loyalty Program members

NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (TSX: VOYG) (OTCQX: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), one of the fastest-growing, publicly traded cryptocurrency platforms in the United States, today announced the launch of the Voyager Debit Mastercard, the first crypto-based debit card that pays up to 9% annual rewards to Voyager customers, as well as additional rewards for Voyager Loyalty Program members.

"With the Voyager Debit Mastercard, we continue to lead the future of finance by giving Voyager customers the benefit of earning rewards while instantly being able to spend their crypto on everyday purchases with the convenience of a debit card," said Steve Ehrlich, CEO and co-founder of Voyager. "By basing our debit card on the USD Coin (USDC), a stable coin priced 1-to-1 to the US dollar, we are offering customers a predictable and rewarding way to hold and easily convert crypto for payments, while offering Voyager Loyalty Program members additional rewards."

The Voyager Mastercard enables cardholders to instantly spend their crypto assets, seamlessly and automatically converting USDC to fiat currency in order to transact on the Mastercard network. Additional features include:

no annual fees and no lock up of assets to earn rewards.

annual rewards of up to 9% on all USDC holdings of $100 or more, paid monthly—this means USDC holders receive crypto back (additional USDC) in their Voyager accounts, based on their average monthly balance.

seamless integration of debit card balances and transactions within the Voyager app.

a personal routing and account number for direct deposit and bill pay, for each card.

anytime access to assets via ATMs.

additional rewards totaling up to 10.5% annually on USDC for Voyager Loyalty Program members, depending on the tier, as well as additional crypto back on debit card purchases.

Starting today, consumers can pre-register for the Voyager Debit Mastercard through www.investvoyager.com/debitcard.

Launch of the Voyager Debit Mastercard follows the announcement on November 10, 2021 that the company surpassed 1 million funded accounts, increasing funded accounts by 2,225% in just over ten months. In addition, Voyager announced registered users at 2.7 million, up from 1 million announced on April 6, 2021. This strong momentum demonstrates that consumers in the US are drawn to Voyager's expanding crypto finance platform and that the company is the well positioned for continued growth.

Metropolitan Commercial Bank (NYSE: MCB) is the issuing bank and Usio (NASDAQ: USIO) will act at the program manager and processor for the Voyager Debit Mastercard.

About Voyager Digital Ltd.

Voyager Digital Ltd. (TSX: VOYG; OTCQX: VYGVF; FRA: UCD2) is a fast-growing, publicly traded cryptocurrency platform in the United States founded in 2018 to bring choice, transparency, and cost efficiency to the marketplace. Voyager offers a secure way to trade over 60 different crypto assets using its easy-to-use mobile application, and earn rewards up to 12 percent annually on more than 30 cryptocurrencies. Through its subsidiary Coinify ApS, Voyager provides crypto payment solutions for both consumers and merchants around the globe. To learn more about the company, please visit https://www.investvoyager.com.

About Metropolitan Commercial Bank

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. (NYSE: MCB) is the holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank. The Bank provides a broad range of business, commercial and personal banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, public entities and affluent individuals in the New York metropolitan area. Founded in 1999, the Bank is headquartered in New York City and operates six locations in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Great Neck, Long Island. The Bank provides banking-as-a-service to its fintech partners, which includes serving as an issuing bank for third-party debit card programs nationwide. The Bank is a New York State chartered commercial bank and a Federal Reserve System member bank whose deposits are insured up to applicable limits by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation, and an equal opportunity lender. For more information, please visit www.mcbankny.com

About Usio, Inc.

Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading FinTech integrated payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, crypto exchanges and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to its clients. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Austin, Texas and Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville. Websites: www.usio.com, www.payfacinabox.com, www.akimbocard.com and www.usiooutput.com. Find us on Facebook® and Twitter. Usio Press and Investor Contact: Joe Hassett, Investor Relations

