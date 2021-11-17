Built In Credits Its Growth to Adapting Quickly to the Needs of Remote Tech Workers and Employers for 2021

Built In Recognized as One of the Fastest-Growing Companies on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™ Built In Credits Its Growth to Adapting Quickly to the Needs of Remote Tech Workers and Employers for 2021

CHICAGO, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Built In today announced its recognition on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech companies in North America.

Built In Logo (PRNewsfoto/Built In)

Built In has led the tech recruitment space in major U.S. tech markets for a decade.

From 2017 to 2020, Built In grew 276%. This represents the third year Built In has earned a spot on this list.

"Built In has led the tech recruitment space in major U.S. tech markets for a decade," says Built In's co-founder and CEO, Maria Christopoulous Katris. "Dramatic changes in the tech recruitment landscape, coupled with our exceptional product/market fit, only served to heighten our leadership position. In response to companies' increasingly aggressive hiring goals across the U.S., Built In quickly scaled and innovated solutions to meet the needs of tech professionals and companies. In 2021, we expanded from serving just eight cities to becoming the national platform we are today. I'm proud to be on this list with other organizations that find innovative ways to solve new problems."

Companies with strong technology infrastructures were those that best weathered the pandemic. Therefore, the demand for tech talent has accelerated. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, technology unemployment is at a record low of 1.5% while overall unemployment is at 5%.

"Built In spent a decade building a large, thriving tech community so we had early insights into the changing talent market dynamics," says Sheridan Orr, Chief Marketing Officer. "It was clear that workers were prioritizing quality of life and leaving large traditional tech cities. We were able to create solutions to address this change and help our users continue to develop their skills and find companies that suited these lifestyle changes. We were able to provide these insights to companies seeking to hire in-demand tech workers so they could better appeal to them locally, nationally and remotely."

About Built In

Built In is building the largest platform for tech professionals globally. Each month, three million people visit Built In to learn new tech skills, advance their careers and discover companies with missions they want to join. Built In has been on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500™ for three consecutive years and earned a place on the 2020 Inc. 5000 list. http://www.builtin.com.

About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000 and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a U.K. private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the U.S., Deloitte refers to one or more of the U.S. member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

Built In Contact

Tiffany Meyers

tiffany@builtin.com

917-741-6750

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Built In