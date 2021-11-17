CBRE Arranges 22,600 SF Lease in Aventura, Florida, for Plum Market's First South Florida Location

AVENTURA, Fla., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CBRE has arranged a new 22,600-square-foot lease at 17801 Biscayne Blvd. in Aventura, Fla., on behalf of Plum Market. The space will serve as Plum Market's first location in Florida and is scheduled to open in the fall of 2022.

Plum Market

Paco Diaz with CBRE represented Plum Market in the lease. The landlord is Sam Management Corp., as agent for Aventura Plaza Partners, LLC.

"The search to identify a strategic location for Plum Market's first location in the South Florida market took nearly two and a half years. In view of South Florida's tight retail market, it was a bit of a challenge to find the right size space in the right market with adequate demographics and economics," said Mr. Diaz, a Senior Vice President with CBRE. "Because our market knowledge we were able to identify an existing lease that was expiring in 2022 and negotiate a new lease for Plum Market's large format store."

"Florida is one of our most requested markets to enter. We have a built-in community of Midwesterners who spend their winters in the Miami area. They know our brand, they know our quality, and they want to rely on our services year-round," adds Matt Jonna, CoFounder and CEO of Plum Market. "We couldn't be happier to serve Miami residents and we look forward to continued growth in the Florida market."

Built in 1972, Aventura Plaza is an 90,000-square-foot retail center. Tenants include Ace Hardware, My Gym Aventura, and Anthony's Coal Fired Pizza, among others.

Plum Market has more than 25 locations across Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, and Texas, with new locations recently announced in Hollywood, CA and Washington, DC. Renowned for their quality and innovation in the natural grocery sector, the company is best known for its organic groceries, chef crafted cuisine, alcohol selection, and most importantly their commitment to stocking natural, organic, and locally crafted items. Plum Market serves its brand of lifestyle essentials to millions of guests per year across its multiple formats.

About CBRE Group, Inc.

CBRE Group, Inc, a Fortune 500 and S&P 500 company headquartered in Dallas, is the world's largest commercial real estate services and investment firm (based on 2020 revenue). The company has more than 100,000 employees serving clients in more than 100 countries. CBRE serves a diverse range of clients with an integrated suite of services, including facilities, transaction and project management; property management; investment management; appraisal and valuation; property leasing; strategic consulting; property sales; mortgage services and development services. Please visit our website at www.cbre.com.

About Plum Market

Plum Market is a privately owned company with a service forward approach to food, beverage, and wellness essentials. The company promotes all natural, organic, and locally crafted items to meet the needs of the health conscious and the foodies alike, across more than 25 multiple format locations throughout Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, and Texas, with new locations announced in Hollywood and Washington, DC. For more information, visit www.plummarket.com, join on Facebook, and follow @PlumMarket on Twitter and Instagram.

CBRE Contact:

Liz Kamper

1 720 201 9507

Liz.Kamper@cbre.com

Plum Market Contact:

Jocelyn Fuller

1 248 706 1600

marketing@plummarket.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Plum Market