Evogene Reports Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results

REHOVOT, Israel, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) (TASE: EVGN), a leading computational biology company targeting to revolutionize life-science product discovery and development across multiple market segments, announced today its financial results for the first nine months and the third quarter of 2021, ended September 30, 2021.

Mr. Ofer Haviv, Evogene's President and Chief Executive Officer, stated, "I am very pleased with the overall progress and achievement of milestones we see across the board in our subsidiaries and in Evogene itself. Our subsidiaries are progressing according to plan, and we expect to hit additional milestones in the coming months. With this rapid progress, we see significant inherent value developing within each of our subsidiaries.

"As stated previously, we believe that each subsidiary, valued independently, would result in a far greater combined market value for Evogene. In this regard, we wish to unlock the value of our subsidiaries and, as disclosed, are currently examining the possibility of turning one or more of our subsidiaries into public companies. This would allow investors access to the specific subsidiary of interest and the opportunity for the markets to assign it an independent value. We are currently undertaking the required preparations in our subsidiaries to support this process and are reviewing our options regarding investment banks to achieve this target.

"Of course, the decision, if when and how to spin out a subsidiary will depend on many considerations, including market conditions, the subsidiaries financial needs, pipeline maturity, valuation, applicable regulations and other relevant aspects." Mr. Haviv concluded.

Recent Achievements:

Biomica

Immuno-Oncology program – Biomica recently signed an agreement with Rambam Health Care Campus for a clinical trial for its microbiome-based Immuno-Oncology Drug. Biomica expects to initiate its first-in-human, proof-of-concept clinical trials with Rambam later this year and is currently waiting for the approval of the Israeli Ministry of Health in order to begin.

Canonic

MetaYield program – During October 2021, Canonic initiated commercial sales of G200 and G150, part of the G-nnovation series, following positive feedback from a pre-launch campaign, in which these products were marketed in Israel to a limited number of licensed patients.

Canonic's G200 and G150 are cannabis inflorescence products marketed under the T20/C4 and T15/C3 categories, respectively[1]. This commercial launch, which was originally scheduled for 2022, was moved forward following the aforementioned positive feedback in Israel.

AgPlenus

Appointment of a new CEO – Dr. Brian Ember has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer of AgPlenus. Dr. Ember brings extensive experience in the ag-chemicals industry, holding various senior leadership roles, including Head of Global Portfolio Management and Head of Marketing and Business Development, Americas for Biotalys, an agricultural technology company focused on reinventing food protection with protein-based biocontrol solutions; Senior Director, Business Development for AgriMetis, an innovative crop protection company; and various management roles at BASF and Syngenta.

Lavie Bio

result™ inoculant (previously LAV.211) – Lavie Bio announced initial commercial launch of its first microbiome-based product for yield improvement - result™. This inoculant is being introduced for spring wheat following positive four-year field trials. The first phase of marketing, and initial market penetration, in the upcoming 2022 spring wheat season will be limited to target regions in North Dakota, which is estimated as an overall 6-million-acre spring-wheat market[2]. This initial phase of marketing will be accomplished under a distribution agreement with United Agronomy, as recently announced[3]. Initial sales are expected to be recorded in 2022.

Change in management – Mr. Ido Dor, Lavie Bio's Chief Executive Officer, has announced that he is stepping down from his position. Evogene thanks Mr. Dor, who has been an integral part of the Evogene group over the past 10 years and significantly contributed to the activities and success over the years. Mr. Dor will continue to serve as a consultant of Lavie Bio. Lavie Bio is currently seeking a replacement for this position and during that period Mr. Ofer Haviv, Evogene's President and Chief Executive Officer, will serve as an active chairman of Lavie Bio.

Evogene

CRISPR-IL consortium - The Israeli Innovation Authority (IIA) informed Evogene of its decision to fund a second 18-month period of the CRISPR-IL consortium established last year. The consortium's mission is to develop and validate an end-to-end artificial intelligence (AI) system - "Go-Genome" - for genome-editing in multi-species for applications in pharma, agriculture, and aquaculture.

Beyond activities within the consortium's scope, companies participating in the consortium may use "Go-Genome" for their own product development activities. In this respect, Evogene is currently conducting various proof-of-concept experiments in plant tissue, examining the feasibility of increasing the production of ingredients such as natural colors and anti-aging agents for food or cosmetic purposes.

Appointment of a new board member – Mr. Dan Falk has been appointed to Evogene's Board of Directors, commencing November 17, 2021. Mr. Falk has extensive experience of more than 20 years in serving as a financial expert on public and private company boards, most recently on the boards of Nice Ltd., Ormat Technologies Inc. and Innoviz Technologies Ltd.. Additionally, in the past Mr. Falk held various executive positions in Orbotech Ltd. and Sapiens International Corporation.

Consolidated Financial Results Summary

Cash position: Evogene maintains a strong financial position for its activities with $61.6 million in consolidated cash, cash related accounts, bank deposits and marketable securities as of September 30, 2021, of which $9.3 million of Evogene's consolidated cash is appropriated to its subsidiary, Lavie Bio.

During the first nine months of 2021, the consolidated net cash usage was approximately $17.3 million, or $13.6 million, if excluding Lavie Bio. This is in comparison to the first nine months of 2020, during which the consolidated cash usage was $13.4 million, or $9.3 million, if excluding Lavie Bio. These sums in 2021 exclude $29.6 million net raised through Evogene's at-the-market, or ATM, offerings (including $2.6 million raised under its current ATM, announced in March 2021) and excludes an additional $1.0 million in proceeds from grants received and exercises of options.

During the third quarter, the consolidated cash usage, was $6.0 million, or $4.6 million, excluding Lavie Bio. This is in comparison to the third quarter of 2020, during which the consolidated cash usage was $4.6 million, or $3.0 million, if excluding Lavie Bio.

The cash burn rate during the first nine months of 2021 and in the third quarter, was higher than during the same period in 2020, for the following reasons:

During the second and third quarter of 2020, the burn rate was relatively low due to certain measures the company initiated to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company.

During the first nine months of 2021 Evogene's subsidiaries significantly expanded product development activities, including:

- Biomica's ongoing preparations for the initiation of its first-in-human proof-of-concept study in the immuno-oncology program, later this year.

- Lavie Bio's activities supporting the commercial launch of its inoculant product branded as result™ in 2022.

- Canonic's pre-launch campaign, initiated in September 2021 , prior to product commercialization, which took place in Israel during the fourth quarter of 2021.

Management continues to estimate that the cash usage for the full year of 2021 will be within the anticipated range of $20-$22 million. These guidelines exclude the cash usage of Evogene's subsidiary Lavie Bio.

Research and Development ("R&D") expenses: R&D expenses for the third quarter of 2021, which are reported net of grants received, were $5.8 million, in comparison to $4.0 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase in R&D expenses was mainly attributed to the product development activities of the Company and its subsidiaries, as mentioned above.

Business Development ("BD") expenses: BD expenses were $0.8 million for the third quarter of 2021, in comparison to $0.6 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase was attributed mainly to Canonic's and Lavie Bio's preparations for commercialization.

General and Administrative ("G&A") expenses: G&A expenses for the third quarter of 2021 were $2.0 million, in comparison to $1.2 million in the third quarter of 2020. The increase was mainly attributed to the increase of the costs of directors' and officers' insurance policies and a relative increase in salary expenses following a temporary reduction in such expenses in the corresponding quarter in 2020, due to steps taken to mitigate the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Company

Operating loss: Operating loss for the third quarter of 2021 was $8.6 million in comparison to $5.6 million in the third quarter of 2020.

Net loss: The net loss for the third quarter of 2021 was $8.3 million in comparison to a net loss of $5.4 million during third quarter of 2020. The increase in loss is attributed to the increase in product development activities, an increase in commercialization and marketing expenses and an increase in directors' and officers' insurance cost.

About Evogene Ltd.:

Evogene (NASDAQ: EVGN, TASE: EVGN), is a leading company in leveraging computational biology to design novel products for life-science-based industries including human health, agriculture, and industrial applications. Leveraging Big Data and Artificial Intelligence while incorporating a deep understanding of biology, Evogene established its unique technology, the Computational Predictive Biology (CPB) platform, to computationally design microbes, small molecules and genes as the core components for life-science products. Evogene holds a number of subsidiaries utilizing the CPB platform, for the development of human microbiome-based therapeutics, medical cannabis, ag-biologicals, ag-chemicals, seed traits and ag-solutions for castor oil production. For more information, please visit www.evogene.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" relating to future events. These statements may be identified by words such as "may", "could", "expects", "hopes" "intends", "anticipates", "plans", "believes", "scheduled", "estimates" or words of similar meaning.

CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)





September 30,

December 31,



2021

2020



Unaudited

Audited CURRENT ASSETS:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 37,633

$ 46,229 Marketable securities

20,360

- Short-term bank deposits

3,600

2,000 Trade receivables

151

222 Other receivables and prepaid expenses

1,856

3,372













63,600

51,823 LONG-TERM ASSETS:







Long-term deposits

25

9 Right-of-use-assets

2,195

1,872 Property, plant and equipment, net

2,127

2,072 Intangible assets, net

15,442

16,139













19,789

20,092













$ 83,389

$ 71,915 CURRENT LIABILITIES:







Trade payables

$ 1,850

$ 863 Employees and payroll accruals

2,361

2,535 Lease liability

927

777 Liabilities in respect of government grants

150

72 Pre-funded warrants

-

4,144 Deferred revenues and other advances

-

47 Other payables

1,253

1,238













6,541

9,676 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:







Lease liability

1,788

1,663 Liabilities in respect of government grants

4,300

3,694













6,088

5,357 SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:







Ordinary shares of NIS 0.02 par value: Authorized − 150,000,000 ordinary shares; Issued

and outstanding – 41,164,424 shares as of

September 30, 2021 and 35,600,088 shares as of

December 31, 2020

234

200 Share premium and other capital reserve

260,156

225,121 Accumulated deficit

(199,698)

(179,276)









Equity attributable to equity holders of the Company

60,692

46,045









Non-controlling interests

10,068

10,837









Total equity

70,760

56,882













$ 83,389

$ 71,915











CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF PROFIT OR LOSS U.S. dollars in thousands (except share and per share data)





Nine months ended

September 30,

Three months ended

September 30,

Year ended

December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020

2020



Unaudited

Audited





















Revenues

$ 619

$ 689

$ 151

$ 316

$ 1,040 Cost of revenues

500

228

101

75

574





















Gross profit

119

461

50

241

466





















Operating expenses:









































Research and development, net

15,109

12,476

5,826

3,998

17,287 Business development

2,018

2,002

776

564

2,672 General and administrative

5,253

3,620

2,004

1,232

5,321





















Total operating expenses

22,380

18,098

8,606

5,794

25,280





















Operating loss

(22,261)

(17,637)

(8,556)

(5,553)

(24,814)





















Financing income

997

858

380

215

1,591 Financing expenses

(1,078)

(657)

(159)

(73)

(2,951)





















Financing income (expenses), net

(81)

201

221

142

(1,360)





















Loss before taxes on income

(22,342)

(17,436)

(8,335)

(5,411)

(26,174) Taxes on income

19

7

8

-

32





















Loss

$ (22,361)

$ (17,443)

$ (8,343)

$ (5,411)

$ (26,206)





















Attributable to:



















Equity holders of the Company

$ (20,422)

$ (15,252)

$ (7,610)

$ (4,786)

$(23,374) Non-controlling interests

(1,939)

(2,191)

(733)

(625)

(2,832)

























$ (22,361)

$ (17,443)

$ (8,343)

$ (5,411)

$(26,206)





















Basic and diluted loss per share,

attributable to equity holders of the

Company

$ (0.51)

$ (0.58)

$ (0.19)

$ (0.17)

$(0.83)





















Weighted average number of shares

used in computing basic and diluted

loss per share

40,184,407

26,161,932

40,847,117

26,977,201

28,158,779























CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands







Nine months ended

September 30,

Three months ended

September 30,

Year ended

December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020

2020



Unaudited

Audited Cash flows from operating activities









































Loss

$ (22,361)

$ (17,443)

$ (8,343)

$ (5,411)

$ (26,206)





















Adjustments to reconcile loss to net cash

used in operating activities:









































Adjustments to the profit or loss items:









































Depreciation

985

1,400

313

484

1,792 Amortization of intangible assets

697

700

235

234

935 Share-based compensation

1,872

3,482

783

691

4,097 Pre-funded warrants issuance expenses

212

-

-

-

211 Net financing expense (income)

(363)

(223)

(346)

(154)

1,031 Decrease in accrued bank interest

15

-

5

-

- Taxes on income

19

7

8

-

32

























3,437

5,366

998

1,255

8,098 Changes in asset and liability items:









































Decrease (increase) in trade receivables

71

38

57

25

(150) Decrease (increase) in other receivables

1,444

141

434

(249)

(1,300) Increase in long-term deposits

(16)

-

(13)

-

- Increase (decrease) in trade payables

987

(151)

632

83

(29) Increase (decrease) in employees and

payroll accruals

(174)

(349)

144

134

456 Increase (decrease) in other payables

24

(93)

302

136

(87) Decrease in deferred revenues and other

advances

(47)

(254)

(26)

(426)

(339)

























2,289

(668)

1,530

(297)

(1,449)





















Cash received (paid) during the period for:









































Interest received

245

291

100

125

294 Interest paid

(225)

(182)

(87)

(64)

(238) Tax paid

(19)

(7)

(8)

-

(13)





















Net cash used in operating activities

$ (16,634)

$ (12,643)

$ (5,810)

$ (4,392)

$ (19,514)

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS U.S. dollars in thousands





Nine months ended

September 30,

Three months ended

September 30,

Year ended

December 31,



2021

2020

2021

2020

2020



Unaudited

Audited Cash flows from investing activities:









































Purchase of property, plant and equipment

$ (587)

$ (579)

$ (180)

$ (164)

$ (682) Proceeds from sale of marketable securities

1,017

2,097

611

-

2,097 Purchase of marketable securities

(21,404)

-

(414)

-

- Proceeds from (investment in) bank

deposits, net

(1,600)

8,000

(1,600)

5,000

8,000





















Net cash provided by (used in) investing

activities

(22,574)

9,518

(1,583)

4,836

9,415





















Cash flows from financing activities:









































Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares,

net of issuance expenses

29,582

9,801

1,660

9,801

18,658 Proceeds from issuance of pre-funded

warrants

-

-

-

-

1,989 Proceeds from advances for pre-funded

warrants

-

-

-

-

9 Proceeds from exercise of options

476

13

16

13

59 Repayment of lease liability

(437)

(484)

(121)

(155)

(639) Proceeds from government grants

792

320

412

145

320 Repayment of government grants

(34)

(22)

(14)

(11)

(22)





















Net cash provided by financing activities

30,379

9,628

1,953

9,793

20,374





















Exchange rate differences - cash and cash

equivalent balances

233

243

318

183

1,206





















Increase (decrease) in cash and cash

equivalents

(8,596)

6,746

(5,122)

10,420

11,481





















Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the

period

46,229

34,748

42,755

31,074

34,748





















Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period

$ 37,633

$ 41,494

$ 37,633

$ 41,494

$ 46,229





















Significant non-cash activities









































Acquisition of property, plant and equipment

$ 59

$ 17

$ 17

$ 17

$ 57 Increase (decrease) of right-of-use asset

recognized with corresponding lease liability

$ 775

-

$ 775

-

$ (41)





















Exercise of options

-

$ -

-

$ -

$ 57

















































[1] According to the product categories established by the Israeli Ministry of Health, T20/C4 category means 17%-24% THC & 1%-7% CBD and T15/C3 category means 11%-19% THC & 0.5%-5.5% CBD.

[2] https://ndwheat.com/buyers/NorthDakotaWheatClasses/HardRedSpringWheat/

[3] https://www.evogene.com/press_release/lavie-bio-and-united-agronomy-announce-signing-of-distribution-agreement-for-lavie-bios-inoculant-product/

