LOS ANGELES, Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Tango, the leading workflow intelligence platform that streamlines the process of creating documentation, today announced the launch of Tango Pro, a paid version of the application. The premium offering will complement Tango's free version, Tango Starter, and is now available for early access and discounted pricing through a waitlist.

Tango Launches Premium Offering to Meet User Demand

Tango's Chrome Extension integrates with existing tools to automatically capture workflows in real-time. The result is a beautiful step-by-step how-to guide without the time or performance art required for video recording. Tango transcribes actions, URLs, and screenshots and provides instantaneous documentation easily exported into commonly used platforms, learning management systems, and knowledge bases.

Tango first launched in September 2021 on Product Hunt, earning the coveted recognition of both #1 Product of the Day and #1 Product of the Week. With over 15,000 users and downloads across both Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge, early adoption of Tango continues to accelerate. In developing Tango Pro, Tango's product team sought and listened to its early customer feedback.

"Our users embraced Tango right out of the gate and engaged directly with our team," said Ken Babcock, co-founder and CEO of Tango. "They jumped in, evangelized our product, and gave us actionable feedback. Users shared their experience with Tango on TikTok, YouTube, Twitter, and personal blogs, which helped our product grow organically."



"By listening to customers, it became abundantly clear what we needed to build for Tango Pro," said Dan Giovacchini, co-founder and President of Tango. "We broke it down into three core needs: (1) make a user's Workflows look and feel like their own, (2) protect sensitive information, and (3) create a flexible editing experience."



Tango Pro addresses customer needs with the following features:

Branded exports: Add a logo and custom colors to PDFs and exports to share with prospects and customers.

Blur sensitive information : Mask content on a web page - like names, addresses, accounts, and phone numbers - before it's captured in a screenshot.

Unlimited editors: Invite teammates to collaborate on Workflows and showcase the team's collective expertise.

Tango Starter will remain free to use and continue to offer unlimited Workflows and unlimited sharing via PDF, Magic Copy/Paste, and URL. Tango Pro is available for $16 per month and Pro users who join the waitlist in the next 30 days are eligible for a 30% discount.

Tango is available for download in the Chrome Web Store and on Microsoft Edge Add-Ons. To learn more about Tango, visit https://www.tango.us.

About Tango

Tango is the premier workflow intelligence platform that helps people be their best at work. Tango provides technology to help teams learn from their top performers, all in the flow of work. Tango's browser extension auto-captures best practices to help teams onboard new hires, coach employees, and facilitate process improvement.

Media contact:

Kristen Shea,

kristen@tribebuildermedia.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Tango