The Venture Center's inaugural summit set to fuel top fintech innovators in getting nextgen solutions to banks and financial services providers The Venture Center launches VenCent Fintech Summit to connect hand-selected fintech companies with financial services innovators; attendee registration now open

LITTLE ROCK, Ark., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- To continue building on the digital revolution's explosive momentum, the globally recognized producers of fintech accelerators, The Venture Center, today officially launched VenCent, a new fintech summit tailored to foster innovation for banks and financial services providers. Based in Little Rock, Arkansas, The Venture Center produces the award winning FIS Fintech and ICBA ThinkTECH Accelerators . Attendance registration for financial services industry leaders is now open.

The inaugural VenCent Fintech Summit will be held April 11 - 13, 2022, in Little Rock, and will provide top-tier networking and solution-driven opportunities. At the conference, VenCent will immerse 750 attendees in live product demonstrations from up to 75 of The Venture Center's fintech accelerator alumni, courses from fintech and finance subject matter experts, and facilitate unlimited collaboration and innovation networking.

"Now more than ever, financial institutions are challenged to innovate quickly. No matter how fast the world moves, education, collaboration, and acceleration will always effectively fuel innovation," said Wayne Miller, executive director of The Venture Center. "Those three principles have guided The Venture Center's accelerator programs, which feature fintech companies handpicked by bankers, for bankers to address financial institutions' most pressing opportunities. After amassing almost 100 fintech accelerator alumni, The Venture Center created VenCent to bring highly impactful fintech companies and the most forward-thinking financial institutions together for an immersive, hands-on innovation experience."

VenCent will provide attendees unprecedented access to nextgen fintech companies from around the world, "Startup Alley," which features the newest solutions going to market, a global fintech audience, and a deeper understanding of bank innovation's regulatory environment. VenCent's featured solution verticals will include cybersecurity, banking-as-a-service, cryptocurrency, lending automation, data analytics, financial wellness and more.

VenCent Fintech Summit event sponsors include FIS , Visa , Discover, the Independent Community Bankers of America , Arvest , Acxiom , NYDig , Euronet, Simmons Bank , Smiley Technologies , Plinqit, Finzly, William Mills Agency, Stephens Inc ., and Stone Ward.

Registration for Fintech companies and attendees is open now. Visit www.vencentsummit.com to learn more.

About The Venture Center

The Venture Center's immersive accelerator programs are designed to accelerate the growth of early-to-growth-stage companies and help validate their solutions for real-world problems. Our methodology provides a unique opportunity for early-to-growth stage fintech companies to connect with financial institution executives, receive investment, and learn from a comprehensive curriculum aiding in strategically addressing go-to-market, business, and finance challenges. Learn more at www.venturecenter.co . Follow The Venture Center on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter , and Instagram .

