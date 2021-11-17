Whatfix Ranked Number 143 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

SAN JOSE, Calif., Nov. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Whatfix, a leader in Digital Adoption Solutions (DAS), today announced it ranked 143 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 27th year. Whatfix was listed as the highest-ranking digital adoption platform (DAP). The company was also ranked 40th among Bay Area companies. The company grew 972% between 2017 and 2020 with customer success and product innovation being the key differentiators.

Whatfix's CEO Khadim Batti credits the prestigious recognition to the relentless focus of the team on customer needs and satisfaction, as well as consistent technical leadership and innovation, with the company's 972% revenue growth. "We're proud to be recognized as the highest-ranked digital adoption platform in the Technology Fast 500," said Khadim Batti. "This award is further validation that our unique technical capabilities and customer-first culture drive not only unmatched customer satisfaction, but industry-leading growth as well."

Backed by firms including SoftBank Vision Fund 2, Eight Roads Ventures, Sequoia Capital India, Dragoneer Investment Group, F-Prime Capital, and Cisco Investments, Whatfix has now raised over $139.8 million to-date, and boasts customers like RedCross New Zealand, BMC, Avnet, Manpower Group, Triumph Group, Becton, Dickinson and Company, and more, including over 100 Fortune 1000 companies.

"Each year, the Technology Fast 500 shines a light on leading innovators in technology and this year is no exception," said Paul Silverglate , vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent and transform and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations and especially the talented employees driving their success."

Whatfix is the first omnichannel DAS designed to layer-up on all applications across web, desktop, and mobile - and deliver real-time guidance. It works on all applications and enhances their impact and efficiency for all organizations. The platform features capabilities unique among digital adoption solutions, including Adoption Everywhere, Precise Element Selection, Smart Context, data-driven Content Authoring, and Content Aggregation. Whatfix has a record of increasing employee productivity by 35%, reducing training time and costs by 60%, reducing employee case tickets by 50%, and increasing application data accuracy by 20%. Whatfix has consistently scored an unprecedented 100th Percentile B2B SaaS Customer NPS during this time period, according to GrowthScore, and earned 97% CSAT score over the last two years - 21% higher than the Software Industry average. Gartner Peer Insights rated Whatfix 4.7/5, and G2 Crowd Reviews rated the company 4.6/5.

"The pandemic has underscored the urgent need for tech solutions in a variety of areas across health care, fintech, energy tech, entertainment, to name a few, so reliance on innovators like the winners of the Technology Fast 500 is more important than ever," said Christie Simons , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit & assurance practice. "These companies are not only at the cutting edge, transforming the way we do business, but most importantly, recognize the strategic importance of ongoing innovation, especially in the ever-changing world of technology."

About Whatfix

Whatfix is a Digital Adoption Solution that disrupts Application Training, Learning, and Support content by providing Contextual, Interactive, Real-Time, and Autonomous user guidance – driving additional adoption and productivity gains. Whatfix has a proven record of increasing employee productivity by 35%, reducing training time and costs by 60%, reducing employee case tickets by 50% and increasing application data accuracy by 20%. Whatfix is based in San Jose, San Francisco, London, Melbourne, Sydney and Bangalore.

About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

Media contact:

Fay Li

Lumina Communications for Whatfix

Whatfix@luminapr.com

View original content:

SOURCE Whatfix