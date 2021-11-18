DHR Health Selects Medline as Strategic Partner for Laboratory Supplies The deal is a continuation of DHR Health and Medline's partnership in consolidating distribution services and optimizing supply chain

NORTHFIELD, Ill., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medline today announced it has entered into a laboratory agreement with DHR Health that is expected to produce over $5 million in annual revenues and will exclusively provide the healthcare system with an extensive portfolio of laboratory supplies and solutions.

DHR Health is a 500+ bed, full-service healthcare system caring for over 280,000 patients annually and revolutionizing the health care landscape of the Rio Grande Valley through its mission to improve the well-being of those it services with a commitment to excellence.

Already having an established relationship, DHR Health tapped Medline to enhance its logistics, data transparency, remove complications with pricing models and provide increased local service to its laboratory segment. Specifically, Medline provided solutions to reduce shipping costs, improve back order mitigation, consolidate all distribution to one primary partner and increase delivery frequency, which significantly increased the volume of product accessibility and alleviated inventory pain points.

"We're excited to continue our partnership with DHR Health as the company's primary distributor for medical, surgical, and now laboratory supplies and solutions," said Medline Corporate Accounts Vice President Tarlan Zaltash. "Through consolidating its distribution services, we're confident that, together, we can drive both supply chain and clinical innovation and ease the inventory pain points of the system's frontline workers so they can focus on what's most important – caring for patients."

Medline also has a local representative and business analyst who meet weekly with the DHR Health team to ensure supply chain operations are running smoothly, in a commitment to providing enhanced support and service. In addition, these dedicated resources will closely monitor inventory requirements, backorder reporting and work alongside DHR Health to help identify standardization opportunities and initiatives.

Medline bridges the gap between clinical lab and supply chain efficiency, offering a broad portfolio of 120,000 products covering all major lab categories, including various Medline-branded products, and is rapidly approaching 100 lab prime vendor partners. See how Medline customizes solutions across the entire continuum of care as one of the fastest growing health system distributor partners in the industry at medline.com/pages/supply-chain.

About Medline

Medline is a healthcare company; a manufacturer, distributor, and solutions provider focused on improving the overall operating performance of healthcare. Partnering with healthcare systems and facilities across the continuum of care, Medline provides the clinical and supply chain resources required for long-term financial viability in delivering high-quality care. With the scale of one of the country's largest companies and the agility of a family-led business, Medline is able to invest in its customers for the future and rapidly respond to a dynamically changing market with customized solutions. Headquartered in Northfield, Ill., Medline has 27,000+ employees worldwide and does business in more than 125 countries and territories. Learn more about Medline at http://www.medline.com.

About DHR Health

DHR Health was founded in 1997 to help over 1.4 million residents resolve limited health care access challenges in a community that lacked public and county hospitals. Today, it is a modern, 500+ bed full-service health system serving over 280,000 patients annually, with 5500+ employees, over 650 physicians and more than 1,400 nurses dedicated to offering a full continuum of care in over 70 different specialties and subspecialties. DHR Health proudly boasts the best specialty care in the region, a 24/7 functioning level-one trauma center, a robust clinical research division, and developing graduate medical education programs. DHR Health has revolutionized the health care landscape of the Rio Grande Valley and continues to raise the standard of care and transform the health care delivery model for the benefit all local residents. To learn more, visit our website at www.dhrhealth.com.

