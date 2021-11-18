Gainsight PX Wins Coveted Proddy Award for Best User Adoption Solution Recognition Honors Gainsight PX, a Solution That Helps Product Leaders Deliver Better Outcomes With Their Software

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Gainsight, a leading customer success and product experience software solutions provider, today announced that its flagship product analytics and product engagement platform, Gainsight PX , won the Proddy Award in the category of User Adoption. The prestigious accolade solidifies Gainsight's leadership as one the most complete product experience solutions among a competitive field of solutions that included staple providers such as Pendo, WalkMe and Appcues.

Most product organizations are doubling down on their investments in technology that enables them to analyze product usage and user behavior. Savvier product organizations are coupling those product and user insights with in-app product engagement to simplify product onboarding and ongoing adoption of new capabilities, which, in turn, positively impacts customer acquisition and expansion. Gainsight PX delivers this next level of product experience capabilities.

"This is a landmark stamp of category leadership from product teams across the globe that voted for Gainsight PX," said Gainsight PX Founder and CTO Mickey Alon. "Product adoption is tied to customer value realization. Delivering immersive, data-driven product experiences is paramount to eliminating adoption barriers for technology companies."

Gainsight PX is a complete product experience solution that helps reduce customer acquisition cost (CAC) and accelerates adoption and time to value through automated usage consumption, product analytics, powerful user segmentation and contextualized in-app engagements. Prior to this recognition, many of the world's most innovative companies, including Adobe, 6sense, ClearSlide, Celigo, Productiv, SharesPost and Trend Micro had already chosen Gainsight PX for their product analytics, in-app engagements and survey technology while also relying on the product's enterprise scalability and security.

"This award demonstrates that Gainsight PX is the best tool to help B2B companies improve user onboarding and product adoption," said Chief Product Officer Karl Rumelhart. "Now, along with existing Gainsight customers, every company should feel confident that Gainsight PX is trusted by thousands of product managers and will help them drive the outcomes they are looking to achieve through their software."

The Proddy Awards , also known as the Grammys for product managers, honor the world's best digital products. The prestigious recognitions are chosen by the more than 10,000 product enthusiasts across the globe that participate in the vote. This is the first Proddy recognition for Gainsight PX, although Gainsight CS was awarded the Proddy Award for Best Customer Success Product in 2020 .

This recognition immediately follows the company's two-day Pulse for Product event. The conference, which was live streamed from San Francisco and attracted more than 3,800 registrants, provided a forum for discussions about how companies can move toward a model of product-led growth.

Additionally, this award comes on the heels of the company's announcement of Horizon AI , an artificial intelligence platform that expands across the entire Gainsight suite of products in order to power smarter decision-making and drive higher net revenue retention.

