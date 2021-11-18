Method Man Releases New Music & Drops Tical Universe™ Genesis NFT Collection

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TuneGO® is proud to announce that platinum-selling and Grammy Award-winning recording artist Method Man will drop the first-ever Genesis non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on Flow from the Tical Universe™ today, ahead of the highly anticipated release of the single "New Old School" on November 19, 2021.

The Tical Universe limited-edition NFT Genesis drop introduces the first five comic characters, features artwork from esteemed New York artists Alex Smetsky and Aleks Sinyuts, and animates characters to the tune of the instrumental version of "New Old School"—bringing old-school hip hop into the digital world. In collaboration with TuneGO and Dapper Labs, the Genesis NFTs will be minted on Flow, the next-generation blockchain designed for consumer applications, including the for the widely popular NBA Top Shot. Method Man fans and NFT collectors can participate in the Tical Universe NFT drop at www.TicalNFT.com.

"The first-ever Tical Universe NFT is not some cash-grab NFT drop. This Genesis NFT drop signifies the dawn of the Tical Universe and the birth of the original Tical Universe characters," said John Kohl, CEO of TuneGO. "Collectors who purchase these original NFTs will own a piece of history. The future of the Tical Universe is vast and expansive, much like the universe we live in today—representing the next frontier in music, art, and digital comic experiences. We're proud that TuneGO is playing a vital role in the journey towards the metaverse."

"New Old School" is written and performed by Method Man and produced by The Lordz of Brooklyn. It will be released and distributed by TuneGO® and available on popular streaming platforms including Spotify and Apple Music, plus social platforms including TikTok, YouTube, and Instagram. Listen here: https://lnk.tunego.com/methodman_newoldschool

"Imagine owning the original sketches of iconic characters like Batman and Joker, Wolverine and Magneto, or R2D2 and Darth Vader. This is what the Tical Universe Genesis NFT drop represents for collectors—the opportunity to own a piece of history," said Alison Ball, President of TuneGO. "As an award-winning artist and critically acclaimed actor, Method Man has consistently embraced change and innovation to strengthen his bond with fans and engagement with new audiences. We are proud to work with Method Man to secure and protect his creative rights, distribute his music and art, and introduce cutting-edge NFT strategies on Flow for the future of the metaverse."

The digital assets for the Tical Universe NFTs plus the masters and creative rights for "New Old School" will be securely stored and protected in the patented TuneGO Vault, built on Flow. Launched in September 2021 , TuneGONFT allows artists to secure their content, protect their creative rights, mint NFTs, distribute their music to streaming platforms, monetize their music on social media, and license their content for TV, films, and video games—all on one unified platform, available on both mobile and desktop.

About TuneGO

TuneGO® Inc. is leveling the playing field in the music industry. We streamline content and music rights management, creative collaboration, plus distribution, licensing, and promotion, on a single unified digital platform, enabling artists and creatives to focus on what they do best—making music. Our patented technology stores a complete, permanent digital record of the music creation process in the cloud, essentially digitizing an artist's catalog while protecting creative rights throughout their career. TuneGO's end-to-end ecosystem also offers streaming distribution, sync licensing opportunities, and promotional services to help artists take their music to the global stage.

By giving artists, labels, and publishers the capability to securely manage their digital content and control their creative rights on the same platform where they distribute and license their music—ensuring artists are paid all of the royalties to which they are entitled—TuneGO is breaking new ground in the music industry. To learn more, please visit www.tunego.com or contact TuneGO at info@TuneGO.com . TuneGO is a free download in the app store and is powered by cutting-edge technology which has more than 100 granted patent claims.

About Tical Universe

Method Man's Tical Universe™ will be the first of its kind to provide a community owned, character-based experience that transcends the digital and physical world. The Tical Universe origin story will be told via music, art and comic lore that will be introduced to the world in the form of NFTs, serving as the foundation for an original series of digital interactive comic books, animated films, and video games. In addition, relevant designer collaborations across physical and digital apparel will be available through Method Man's athleisure line, Tical Athletics .

About Flow

Flow is a fast, decentralized, developer-friendly, next-gen blockchain chosen for its combination of scalability and usability, and its commitment to excellence, longevity and empowering communities. Flow is the only layer-one blockchain originally created by a team that has consistently delivered great consumer blockchain experiences including CryptoKitties, Dapper Wallet and NBA Top Shot.

Flow boasts a rich ecosystem of top entertainment brands, development studios, and venture-backed startups. Flow ecosystem partners include global IP brands like Warner Music, Ubisoft, NBA and UFC; e-commerce leaders Shopify, leading game developers, including Animoca Brands, Sumo Digital and nWay; and many leaders in the crypto space such as Circle and Binance. For more on Flow, visit https://www.flow.com/.

