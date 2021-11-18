Nanit Ranked Number 87 Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nanit today announced it ranked #87 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 27th year. This is the second consecutive year Nanit has appeared on the list, with Nanit growing over 1897% over the defined time period.

Nanit's Chief Executive Officer, Sarah Dorsett, credits product innovation and the launch of the Nanit Pro earlier this year with the company's continued and rapid growth. "Nanit revolutionized the connected nursery industry, and the Nanit Pro continued to impress and answer the needs of today's parents. Our products are the only solution on the market that can track your baby's sleep, breathing motion, growth and memories," said Dorsett. "With Nanit, parents feel armed with the tools to stay connected to their baby's development and well-being."

"Each year the Technology Fast 500 shines a light on leading innovators in technology and this year is no exception," said Paul Silverglate, vice chair, Deloitte LLP and U.S. technology sector leader. "In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent and transform and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations and especially the talented employees driving their success."

"The pandemic has underscored the urgent need for tech solutions in a variety of areas across health care, fintech, energy tech, entertainment, to name a few, so reliance on innovators like the winners of the Technology Fast 500 is more important than ever," said Christie Simons, partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit & assurance practice. "These companies are not only at the cutting edge, transforming the way we do business, but most importantly, recognize the strategic importance of ongoing innovation, especially in the ever-changing world of technology."

Nanit is the only product that provides a real-time support system that brings you closer to your child's development than ever before, and 94% of Nanit parents say that they sleep better having Nanit in their nursery. The AI-powered HD Nanit Pro camera tracks your baby's sleep, provides real-time breathing motion monitoring with sensor-free Breathing Wear, tracks growth with Smart Sheets and captures amazing moments with the in-app Memories feature. In addition, the Nanit Community provides a free platform for all parents, families and caregivers to share experiences and interact with other parents around the world who are looking for information, advice from experts and to celebrate milestones of parenthood.

About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About Nanit

Nanit is on a mission to support the journey of parenting. The Nanit family of award-winning products keep parents connected and informed while providing personalized insights and guidance to support their baby's sleep and well-being. From the AI-powered Nanit HD camera that tracks and analyzes a baby's sleep and growth, real-time breathing motion monitoring with Breathing Wear, to capturing amazing moments with the in-app Memories feature, Nanit helps parents see and understand everything happening in and around the crib. Since launching in 2016, Nanit has tracked over 414 million hours of sleep, 77 million parental visits, and over 42 million morning wakeups. For more information, please visit www.nanit.com and follow Nanit on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

