Eclipse Foods Brings Plant-Based Ice Cream To Whole Foods Market The Brand Expands Retail Footprint Adding Three Signature Flavors to Shelves at Select Whole Foods Market Locations in Northern California

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eclipse Foods , the leader in sustainable, plant-based dairy products that are indistinguishable from conventional dairy, announces that its Cookie Butter, Mint Chip and Vintage Vanilla Ice Cream flavors are now available in Whole Foods Market locations throughout Northern California. Eclipse's expansion into the renowned retailer marks a major milestone for the brand as it continues to scale operations and rapidly expand its retail footprint.

Eclipse Foods expands into 45 Whole Foods stores

Eclipse's signature ice cream is made using its proprietary dairy platform that replicates micelles from plants to create plant-based dairy products that mimic the exact taste, texture and functionality found in conventional dairy. When a blind taste test of Eclipse ice cream and dairy ice cream was conducted, 73% of participants said Eclipse is creamier than the bestselling dairy ice cream.

"Entering Whole Foods Market, a retailer synonymous for offering premium ingredient, high-caliber products, marks an important moment for Eclipse as we continue to grow our retail presence nationwide," said Aylon Steinhart, co-founder and CEO, Eclipse Foods. "We couldn't be more excited to further our mission of providing a more sustainable and humane food system by bringing our signature plant-based ice cream to the loyal customers of Whole Foods Market throughout Northern California."

Plant-based products are a key driver of sales growth at grocery retailers nationwide, growing almost twice as fast as overall food sales, with grocery sales of plant-based foods that directly replace animal products having grown 27 percent in the past year to $7 billion, ( Good Food Institute ).

About Eclipse Foods:

Eclipse Foods is the leader in plant-based dairy products that are indistinguishable from conventional dairy. Eclipse was launched in 2019 with a mission to create plant-based dairy products that require no sacrifice on taste, texture or functionality for the consumer. Eclipse uses its proprietary dairy platform to replicate micelles (the magic of dairy milk) from plants to create plant-based dairy products. Eclipse products are gluten-free and made without the use of soy, coconut, nuts or stabilizers. Eclipse's flagship plant-based ice cream offering is available in flavors including Caramel Butter Pecan, Classic Chocolate, Cookie Butter, Cookies N' Cream, Dark Side of the Spoon, Mango Passion Fruit, Mint Chip, Simply Strawberry and Vintage Vanilla.

Eclipse is available via direct-to-consumer at www.eclipsefoods.com and in retailers nationwide including Amazon Fresh, Central Market, Gelson's, Foxtrot, New Seasons, Roots Market and select Whole Foods Market locations, among other regional retailers. Eclipse is also available for purchase on grocery delivery platform GoPuff in select regions, as well as all 28 Afters Ice Cream locations among other foodservice partners.

