Getinge accelerates growth and productivity to reach new financial targets

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Getinge's new financial targets for 2022-2025, an annual organic net sales growth of 4-6% and adjusted EPS growth of above 10% on average throughout the period, is well in line with our strategy and ambitions", says Mattias Perjos, President & CEO at Getinge. "Our continued organic growth and improved margins will be fueled with bolt on M&A's for which we have significant capacity."

The base scenario for reaching the adjusted EPS growth target will be a gradual improvement of EBITA margin to 21% or more by the end of the period. In addition to this, further net sales growth and operating profit will be added from selective acquisitions, for which Getinge has significant capacity.

"Looking back at what we have accomplished since the Capital Markets Day in 2018, we have delivered growth of above 4% CAGR and an EBITA margin improvement of approximately 8 percentage points to 19.0%", continues Mattias Perjos. "We will continue to improve productivity, while we also gravitate our business growth towards product areas and markets with high growth and margins – both organically and through M&As."

Getinge has for the past years implemented its strategy which has lead to a significant increase in both customer and employee satisfaction. In addition, the company's product offering has been strengthened within growth areas and the company has set out an ambitions sustainabililty agenda for the coming years. In October 2021, the company announced the finalization of its remediation measures which enables Getinge to focus on more forward looking activities.

"Our solutions are needed more than ever to tackle global health care challenges", says Mattias Perjos. "We will continue to deliver value to our customers through our products, solutions and selective M&A's with a good strategic fit."

Getinge's Capital Markets Day will start at 3.00 pm (CET) and to participate at the event, please register via this link. More information will also be provided via Getinge's website . During the event, the company will present the next steps to strengthen the effects of the continuous improvement work and to take advantage of organic and acquisition related opportunities with increased intensity – given Getinge's unique technological competence, global presence and solid financial position.

This information is information that Getinge AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 1.20 pm CET on November 22, 2021.

About Getinge

With a firm belief that every person and community should have access to the best possible care, Getinge provides hospitals and life science institutions with products and solutions aiming to improve clinical results and optimize workflows. The offering includes products and solutions for intensive care, cardiovascular procedures, operating rooms, sterile reprocessing and life science. Getinge employs over 10,000 people worldwide and the products are sold in more than 135 countries.

