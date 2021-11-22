HiredScore Ranked Number 132nd Fastest-Growing Company in North America on the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HiredScore, the Human Resources Intelligence platform leveraging artificial intelligence to transform enterprise talent acquisition and human resources teams, today announced it ranked 132 on the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 ™, a ranking of the 500 fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America, now in its 27th year. HiredScore grew 1030% during this period.

HiredScore's Chief Executive Officer and founder, Athena Karp, credits a 1,030% revenue growth to acute executive-level awareness that the most important investment an organization can make is in its workforce; retaining employees, future-proofing, hiring for quality, and improving workforce diversity. She said, "the biggest shift from when we started a decade ago is that it's not just the 5-10% of executive leaders that are innovating who realize the impact that technology can have on supporting their people and work challenges. Today, nearly every company around the world is asking how and which technology solutions can best accelerate these goals while ensuring that efficiency and effectiveness don't come at the risk of fairness and equality, which solutions like ours can uniquely provide. "

"Each year the Technology Fast 500 shines a light on leading innovators in technology and this year is no exception," said Paul Silverglate , vice-chair, Deloitte LLP, and U.S. technology sector leader. "In the face of innumerable challenges resulting from the pandemic, the best and brightest were able to pivot, reinvent and transform and grow. We celebrate the winning organizations and especially the talented employees driving their success."

"The pandemic has underscored the urgent need for tech solutions in a variety of areas across health care, fintech, energy tech, entertainment, to name a few, so reliance on innovators like the winners of the Technology Fast 500 is more important than ever," said Christie Simons , partner, Deloitte & Touche LLP and industry leader for technology, media, and telecommunications within Deloitte's audit & assurance practice. "These companies are not only at the cutting edge, transforming the way we do business, but most importantly, recognize the strategic importance of ongoing innovation, especially in the ever-changing world of technology."

About the 2021 Deloitte Technology Fast 500™

Now in its 27th year, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 provides a ranking of the fastest-growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies — both public and private — in North America. Technology Fast 500 award winners are selected based on percentage fiscal year revenue growth from 2017 to 2020.

In order to be eligible for Technology Fast 500 recognition, companies must own proprietary intellectual property or technology that is sold to customers in products that contribute to a majority of the company's operating revenues. Companies must have base-year operating revenues of at least US$50,000, and current-year operating revenues of at least US$5 million. Additionally, companies must be in business for a minimum of four years and be headquartered within North America.

About HiredScore

HiredScore makes hiring more fair and efficient. We enable the largest, most innovative employers to achieve their goals of accelerating their business and promoting social good. HiredScore's proprietary technology mitigates bias with customized-by-client Human Resources Intelligence that seamlessly connects to data and systems to drive proactive and fair decisions. With a decade of expertise, HiredScore powers the Fortune 500 by connecting talent to the work happening inside these companies. HiredScore's Human Resources Intelligence understands all talent types including internal, external, active, passive, perm, and the extended workforce.

About Deloitte

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States, and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

