MEDIA ALERT: Equinix to Speak at Upcoming Investor Conferences

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Equinix, Inc. (Nasdaq: EQIX), the world's digital infrastructure company™, today announced that its executives will attend four upcoming investor conferences:

NASDAQ 45th Investor Conference on Tuesday, November 30 . Keith Taylor , Chief Financial Officer, will present at 11:00 a.m. EST .

5th Annual Virtual Wells Fargo TMT Summit on Tuesday, November 30 . Steve Madden , VP of Digital Transformation and Segment Marketing, and Chip Newcom , Director of Investor Relations and Sustainability, will present at 2:00 p.m. EST .

25th Credit Suisse Annual Technology Conference on Wednesday, December 1 . Steve Madden , VP of Digital Transformation and Segment Marketing, and Chip Newcom , Director of Investor Relations and Sustainability, will present at 3:45 p.m. EST .

Barclays Global TMT Conference on Tuesday, December 7 . Bill Long , SVP of Core Product Management, and Katrina Rymill , VP of Investor Relations and Sustainability, will present at 1:50 p.m. EST .

The presentations will be made available via webcast on the Investor Relations section of the Equinix website at www.equinix.com/investors.

