Blue Diamond Growers Welcomes New President to Almond Alliance of California

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blue Diamond Growers, the world's leading almond marketer and processor, is pleased to welcome Aubrey Bettencourt as President and CEO of the Almond Alliance of California. The depth of Bettencourt's experience will accelerate the heightened advocacy to protect and promote almond farmers and the industry at large.

As agriculture faces increased regulatory and policy demands around climate protection and sustainable production, Bettencourt's knowledge as a farmer and deep experience in sustainability, natural resource management and federal and state administration will elevate the good work of California almond farmers and the industry.

"The Blue Diamond team looks forward to supporting the continued strong advocacy of the Almond Alliance under Aubrey Bettencourt's leadership in service and benefit to the California almond industry. Her extensive background and focus on water supply and quality will be a great asset to our membership and California farmers facing immense water insecurity pressures. We look forward to our continued partnership with the Almond Alliance of California with Aubrey's leadership." Mark Jansen, president and CEO, Blue Diamond Growers.

Blue Diamond Growers, a grower-owned cooperative representing over 3,000 of California's almond growers, is the world's leading almond marketer and processor. Established in 1910, it created the California almond industry and opened world markets for almonds. Blue Diamond is dedicated to delivering the benefits of almonds around the world and does so by providing high-quality almonds, almond ingredients and branded products. Headquartered in Sacramento, the company employs more than 1,800 people throughout its processing plants, receiving stations and gift shops. To learn more about Blue Diamond Growers, visit www.bluediamond.com and follow the company on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

