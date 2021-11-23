FireKing International Announces Partnership with Akers Business Solutions Akers Business Group will serve as Manufacturer's Representative in East Coast Territory

NEW ALBANY, Ind., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- FireKing International is pleased to announce a new partnership with Akers Business Solutions in Glen Burnie, Maryland. This partnership will expand FireKing coverage in New York and the Mid-Atlantic regions.

FireKing International Logo

"We are thrilled to work with Akers Business Solutions," says Andrew Habeeb, National Sales Director at FireKing. "Darlene Akers and her team bring a wealth of experience in the region as well as a great energy to our business."

"FireKing offers a best-in-class document protection product that we are excited to share with our dealer customers," says Darlene Akers, Founder and CEO of Akers Business Solutions. "This protection to vital documents ultimately leads to peace of mind for our end-users and reduced business disruption from disasters."

Benefits of the partnership include:

Coverage in New York and the Mid-Atlantic region for FireKing International

Additional document protection and storage options for Akers Business Solutions Dealer Customers

About FireKing International: As one of America's leading manufacturers, FireKing offers best-in-class products for asset protection in retail, commercial, and home office environments. Our breadth of products include fire-rated file and storage cabinets, and safes. Whatever your fire protection needs are, you're guaranteed to find the right fire-resistant product to accomplish them from FireKing.

About Akers Business Solutions: Akers Business Solutions is a leading manufacturer's representative firm covering New England, New York and the Mid-Atlantic region.

