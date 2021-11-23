TrueCar Forecasts an Increased Industry Sales Pace for November 2021 as Inventory Starts to Rebound

SANTA MONICA, Calif., Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueCar, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRUE), the most efficient and transparent online destination to find a car, forecasts total new vehicle sales will reach 1,073,042 units in November 2021, down 15% from a year ago and up 14% vs. October 2021, when adjusted for the same number of selling days. This month's seasonally adjusted annualized rate (SAAR) for total light vehicle sales is an estimated 13.7 million, down 12% from November 2020. Excluding fleet sales, TrueCar expects U.S. retail deliveries of new cars and light trucks to be 971,021 units, down 16% from a year ago and up 16% from October 2021.

"We continue to see small signs of new vehicle inventory levels rebuilding on dealer lots," said Nick Woolard, Lead Industry Analyst at TrueCar. "However, demand remains strong and continues to push new transaction prices to record levels. Average incentive levels for November are expected to be $1,895 which would be the lowest since 2005 according to Motor Intelligence historical data."

"As expected, we are seeing stronger sales performance for those brands that ramped up production levels in recent months," said Valeri Tompkins, Senior Vice President of OEM Solutions at TrueCar. "Ford in particular is one of the few brands showing gains vs. last year. This is largely driven by new products such as Bronco and Bronco Sport."

Additional Insights (forecast by TrueCar):

  • Total sales for November 2021 are expected to be down 15% from a year ago and up 14% from October 2021 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
  • Fleet sales for November 2021 are expected to be down 13% from a year ago and down 1% from October 2021 when adjusted for the same number of selling days.
  • Incentive spend is down 50% from last year.
  • Average transaction price is projected to be up 9% from a year ago and up 2% from October 2021.
  • Total SAAR is expected to be down 12% from a year ago at 13.7 million units.
  • Used vehicle sales for November 2021 are expected to reach 3 million, up 2% from a year ago and down 12% from October 2021.
  • The average interest rate on new vehicles is 4.3% and the average interest rate on used vehicles is 7.5%.
  • The average loan term on a new vehicle for November 2021 is 70 months and likewise the average loan term on a used vehicle is also 70 months.

Total Unit Sales



Manufacturer

Nov 2021 Forecast

Nov 2020 Actual

Oct 2021 Actual

YoY % Change

YoY % Change
(Daily Selling Rate)

MoM % Change

MoM % Change
 (Daily Selling Rate)

BMW

35,178

31,005

28,231

13.5%

8.7%

24.6%

40.2%

Daimler

26,030

29,580

20,081

-12.0%

-15.7%

29.6%

45.8%

Ford

165,118

148,816

174,464

11.0%

6.3%

-5.4%

6.5%

GM

154,096

212,415

133,168

-27.5%

-30.5%

15.7%

30.2%

Honda

86,036

102,614

97,083

-16.2%

-19.6%

-11.4%

-0.3%

Hyundai

58,582

56,106

62,061

4.4%

0.1%

-5.6%

6.2%

Kia

40,059

47,897

52,067

-16.4%

-19.9%

-23.1%

-13.4%

Nissan

63,798

72,816

59,859

-12.4%

-16.0%

6.6%

19.9%

Stellantis

132,664

137,913

131,496

-3.8%

-7.8%

0.9%

13.5%

Subaru

31,731

50,413

36,817

-37.1%

-39.7%

-13.8%

-3.0%

Tesla

28,394

21,650

27,137

31.2%

25.7%

4.6%

17.7%

Toyota

165,367

205,523

146,670

-19.5%

-22.9%

12.7%

26.8%

Volkswagen Group

44,477

51,397

44,809

-13.5%

-17.1%

-0.7%

11.7%

Industry

1,073,042

1,214,891

1,056,866

-11.7%

-15.4%

1.5%

14.2%

Retail Unit Sales



Manufacturer

Nov 2021 Forecast

Nov 2020 Actual

Oct 2021 Actual

YoY % Change

YoY % Change
(Daily Selling Rate)

MoM % Change

MoM % Change
(Daily Selling Rate)

BMW

34,613

30,494

27,745

13.5%

8.8%

24.8%

40.3%

Daimler

24,984

28,634

19,670

-12.7%

-16.4%

27.0%

42.9%

Ford

133,527

119,201

141,844

12.0%

7.4%

-5.9%

5.9%

GM

140,486

181,998

116,069

-22.8%

-26.0%

21.0%

36.2%

Honda

85,008

102,126

96,676

-16.8%

-20.2%

-12.1%

-1.1%

Hyundai

54,632

48,565

57,426

12.5%

7.8%

-4.9%

7.0%

Kia

34,829

43,614

50,130

-20.1%

-23.5%

-30.5%

-21.8%

Nissan

58,759

68,623

49,421

-14.4%

-17.9%

18.9%

33.8%

Stellantis

110,376

117,599

108,813

-6.1%

-10.1%

1.4%

14.1%

Subaru

31,526

49,733

35,444

-36.6%

-39.3%

-11.1%

0.1%

Tesla

28,229

21,650

27,128

30.4%

25.0%

4.1%

17.1%

Toyota

155,633

195,915

130,055

-20.6%

-23.9%

19.7%

34.6%

Volkswagen Group

43,688

50,969

44,185

-14.3%

-17.9%

-1.1%

11.2%

Industry

971,021

1,102,639

941,060

-11.9%

-15.6%

3.2%

16.1%

Fleet Unit Sales



Manufacturer

Nov 2021 Forecast

Nov 2020 Actual

Oct 2021 Actual

YoY % Change

YoY % Change
(Daily Selling Rate)

MoM % Change

MoM % Change
(Daily Selling Rate)

BMW

565

511

486

10.5%

5.9%

16.3%

30.8%

Daimler

1,046

946

411

10.6%

6.0%

154.7%

186.5%

Ford

31,591

29,615

32,620

6.7%

2.2%

-3.2%

9.0%

GM

13,610

30,417

17,099

-55.3%

-57.1%

-20.4%

-10.5%

Honda

1,028

488

407

110.8%

102.0%

152.4%

183.9%

Hyundai

3,950

7,541

4,635

-47.6%

-49.8%

-14.8%

-4.1%

Kia

5,230

4,283

1,937

22.1%

17.0%

170.0%

203.8%

Nissan

5,039

4,193

10,438

20.2%

15.2%

-51.7%

-45.7%

Stellantis

22,288

20,314

22,683

9.7%

5.1%

-1.7%

10.5%

Subaru

205

680

1,373

-69.9%

-71.1%

-85.1%

-83.2%

Tesla

165

-

9



1683.4%

1906.3%

Toyota

9,734

9,608

16,615

1.3%

-2.9%

-41.4%

-34.1%

Volkswagen Group

789

428

624

84.3%

76.6%

26.4%

42.2%

Industry

102,022

112,252

115,806

-9.1%

-12.9%

-11.9%

-0.9%

Fleet Penetration

Manufacturer

Nov 2021 Forecast

Nov 2020 Actual

Oct 2021 Actual

YoY % Change

MoM % Change

BMW

1.6%

1.6%

1.7%

-2.6%

-6.7%

Daimler

4.0%

3.2%

2.0%

25.7%

96.5%

Ford

19.1%

19.9%

18.7%

-3.9%

2.3%

GM

8.8%

14.3%

12.8%

-38.3%

-31.2%

Honda

1.2%

0.5%

0.4%

151.4%

184.8%

Hyundai

6.7%

13.4%

7.5%

-49.8%

-9.7%

Kia

13.1%

8.9%

3.7%

46.0%

250.9%

Nissan

7.9%

5.8%

17.4%

37.2%

-54.7%

Stellantis

16.8%

14.7%

17.2%

14.1%

-2.6%

Subaru

0.6%

1.3%

3.7%

-52.1%

-82.7%

Tesla

0.6%

0.0%

0.0%


1604.4%

Toyota

5.9%

4.7%

11.3%

25.9%

-48.0%

Volkswagen Group

1.8%

0.8%

1.4%

113.0%

27.3%

Industry

9.5%

9.2%

11.0%

2.9%

-13.2%

Total Market Share

Manufacturer

Nov 2021 Forecast

Nov 2020 Actual

Oct 2021 Actual

BMW

3.3%

2.6%

2.7%

Daimler

2.4%

2.4%

1.9%

Ford

15.4%

12.2%

16.5%

GM

14.4%

17.5%

12.6%

Honda

8.0%

8.4%

9.2%

Hyundai

5.5%

4.6%

5.9%

Kia

3.7%

3.9%

4.9%

Nissan

5.9%

6.0%

5.7%

Stellantis

12.4%

11.4%

12.4%

Subaru

3.0%

4.1%

3.5%

Tesla

2.6%

1.8%

2.6%

Toyota

15.4%

16.9%

13.9%

Volkswagen Group

4.1%

4.2%

4.2%


96.1%

96.2%

95.9%

Retail Market Share

Manufacturer

Nov 2021 Forecast

Nov 2020 Actual

Oct 2021 Actual

BMW

3.6%

2.8%

2.9%

Daimler

2.6%

2.6%

2.1%

Ford

13.8%

10.8%

15.1%

GM

14.5%

16.5%

12.3%

Honda

8.8%

9.3%

10.3%

Hyundai

5.6%

4.4%

6.1%

Kia

3.6%

4.0%

5.3%

Nissan

6.1%

6.2%

5.3%

Stellantis

11.4%

10.7%

11.6%

Subaru

3.2%

4.5%

3.8%

Tesla

2.9%

2.0%

2.9%

Toyota

16.0%

17.8%

13.8%

Volkswagen Group

4.5%

4.6%

4.7%


96.4%

96.1%

96.1%

ATP



Manufacturer

Nov 2021 Forecast

Nov 2020 Actual

Oct 2021 Actual

YOY

MOM

BMW

$55,952

$57,952

$57,898

-3.5%

-3.4%

Daimler

$61,142

$57,418

$62,044

6.5%

-1.5%

Ford

$46,335

$43,465

$45,955

6.6%

0.8%

GM

$49,951

$43,061

$49,026

16.0%

1.9%

Honda

$32,606

$31,164

$32,516

4.6%

0.3%

Hyundai

$33,861

$30,403

$33,674

11.4%

0.6%

Kia

$31,386

$27,827

$29,418

12.8%

6.7%

Nissan

$32,079

$28,822

$32,740

11.3%

-2.0%

Stellantis

$49,823

$44,121

$48,451

12.9%

2.8%

Subaru

$31,617

$30,463

$30,727

3.8%

2.9%

Toyota

$36,943

$34,760

$37,454

6.3%

-1.4%

Volkswagen Group

$39,104

$38,248

$39,198

2.2%

-0.2%

Industry

$41,139

$37,876

$40,383

8.6%

1.9%


$3,263


$756



Incentives



Manufacturer

Nov 2021 Forecast

Nov 2020 Actual

Oct 2021 Actual

YOY

MOM

BMW

$3,057

$5,211

$2,929

-41.3%

4.4%

Daimler

$3,184

$4,438

$2,686

-28.3%

18.5%

Ford

$2,509

$4,395

$2,560

-42.9%

-2.0%

GM

$1,941

$4,974

$2,045

-61.0%

-5.1%

Honda

$1,534

$2,460

$1,608

-37.6%

-4.6%

Hyundai

$1,173

$2,497

$1,109

-53.0%

5.8%

Kia

$1,689

$2,999

$1,929

-43.7%

-12.5%

Nissan

$2,365

$4,496

$2,022

-47.4%

17.0%

Stellantis

$2,102

$4,567

$2,697

-54.0%

-22.0%

Subaru

$878

$1,505

$997

-41.7%

-11.9%

Toyota

$1,156

$2,690

$1,317

-57.0%

-12.2%

Volkswagen Group

$2,113

$4,263

$2,177

-50.4%

-2.9%

Industry

$1,888

$3,783

$2,001

-50.1%

-5.6%


-$1,895


-$113



Incentives as % of ATP



Manufacturer

Nov 2021 Forecast

Nov 2020 Actual

Oct 2021 Actual

YOY

MOM

BMW

5.5%

9.0%

5.1%

-39.2%

8.0%

Daimler

5.2%

7.7%

4.3%

-32.6%

20.3%

Ford

5.4%

10.1%

5.6%

-46.4%

-2.8%

GM

3.9%

11.6%

4.2%

-66.4%

-6.8%

Honda

4.7%

7.9%

4.9%

-40.4%

-4.9%

Hyundai

3.5%

8.2%

3.3%

-57.8%

5.2%

Kia

5.4%

10.8%

6.6%

-50.1%

-17.9%

Nissan

7.4%

15.6%

6.2%

-52.7%

19.4%

Stellantis

4.2%

10.4%

5.6%

-59.2%

-24.2%

Subaru

2.8%

4.9%

3.2%

-43.8%

-14.4%

Toyota

3.1%

7.7%

3.5%

-59.6%

-11.0%

Volkswagen Group

5.4%

11.1%

5.6%

-51.5%

-2.7%

Industry

4.6%

10.0%

5.0%

-54.1%

-7.4%

Revenue



Manufacturer

Nov 2021 Forecast

Nov 2020 Actual

Oct 2021 Actual

YOY

MOM

Industry

$44,144,026,175

$46,015,617,012

$42,679,523,573

-4.1%

3.4%

(Note: This forecast is based solely on TrueCar, Inc.'s analysis of industry sales trends and conditions and is not a projection of TrueCar, Inc.'s operations.)

About TrueCar
TrueCar is a leading automotive digital marketplace that enables auto buyers to connect to our nationwide network of Certified Dealers. We are building the industry's most personalized and efficient auto buying experience as we seek to bring more of the purchasing process online. Consumers who visit our marketplace will find a suite of vehicle discovery tools, price ratings, and market context on new and used cars – all with a clear view of what's a great deal. When they are ready, TrueCar will enable them to connect with a local Certified Dealer who shares in our belief that truth, transparency, and fairness are the foundation of a great auto buying experience. As part of our marketplace, TrueCar powers auto-buying programs for over 250 leading brands, including AARP, Sam's Club, Navy Federal Credit Union and American Express. TrueCar is headquartered in Santa Monica, California, with an office in Austin, Texas.

For more information, please visit www.truecar.com, and follow us on Facebook or Twitter.

