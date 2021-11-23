Venterra Celebrates 20th Year of Business

The Houston-based company has served residents for over 20 years, leasing and managing over 18,000 apartment homes

HOUSTON, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Venterra Realty, a rapidly growing owner/operator of multifamily rental communities, is celebrating its 20th year of business.

Founded in 2001, Venterra Realty was created with the mission to improve the lives of residents by delivering an industry-leading customer experience. Since its inception, Venterra Realty has seen significant growth and has gone from originally managing four communities (about 800 homes) in Austin and Houston, Texas, to managing a portfolio of roughly $3 billion with approximately 70 properties across 13 major US cities.

"Celebrating 20 years of business is a monumental milestone for Venterra, and it has been rewarding to watch the company's growth over the years," said John Foresi, CEO of Venterra Realty. "From founding the business with a half dozen employees to now employing over 650 people, the success of Venterra reflects the dedication our company has to our values, people, customers and investors alike."

Venterra has always strived to provide a great workplace for its employees and offers an experience that allows them to flourish professionally and personally. By incorporating a strict set of Core Values and a team-first approach to business, Venterra has received various workplace recognitions including:

2021, 2020, 2019, 2018, 2017, & 2016 Fortune Top 100 Best Medium-Sized Workplaces

2021, 2017, & 2016 Glassdoor Best Places to Work

2021 Best Workplaces for Millennials

2021 & 2018 Glassdoor Top CEOs

2020 Fortune Best Workplaces for Women

2021, 2020, 2019 & 2018 Great Places to Work Best Workplaces in Texas

2018 Fortune Best Workplaces for Diversity

2018 Houston Top Workplaces

50 Most Engaged Workplaces by the Achievers Corporation

And has more than 95% of our communities recognized as "Top Rated" by ApartmentRatings.com

"Venterra's 7 Core Values and our people are the key ingredients that have made us who we are today, and we are very grateful," said Andrew Stewart, Venterra Realty Chairman. "We have created an environment at Venterra in which people depend and trust the brand and its future. We will continue to work hard to earn that trust from prospective residents, employees, investors and all of our other partners."

As for the future of Venterra, Foresi was quoted in a Insights Success Magazine article saying, "Looking forward into the next twenty years of business, I hope that Venterra will continue to be the same company it is today in terms of culture and values; only bigger. If markets cooperate by continuing to produce attractive investment opportunities, it is possible Venterra will manage more than 40,000 apartment units by 2030 and be more geographically diverse with increased capacity for new apartment development."

