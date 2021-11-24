Certain Funds Managed By Strategic Value Partners, LLC Announce Early Tender Results Of Tender Offer For Stapled Units Of Washington Prime Group LLC And Extension Of The Early Tender Premium

GREENWICH, Conn., Nov. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Strategic Value Excelsior Fund AIV, L.P. and Dime Aggregator LP (the "Purchasers"), funds managed by Strategic Value Partners, LLC, today announced early tender results for the tender offer to purchase for cash up to 7,103,819 Stapled Units (as defined below) of Washington Prime Group LLC (the "Company") not already owned by the Purchasers or their affiliates (the "Offer"). The Company's shares are held, and may only be transferred, in stapled units comprising one Series A-1 Share, one Series B-1 Share and one Series C-1 Share (each such group, a "Stapled Unit").

The terms and conditions of the Offer are described in the Offer to Purchase, dated November 9, 2021 (as it may be amended or supplemented, the "Offer to Purchase"). Any capitalized terms used herein, but not defined, have the meaning given to them in the Offer to Purchase.

The Purchasers have been advised that as of 5:00 p.m. (New York City time) on November 23, 2021 (such date and time, the "Early Tender Date"), 2,530,278 Stapled Units had been validly tendered pursuant to the Offer, based on the preliminary count by American Stock Transfer & Trust Co. LLC, the Depositary for the Offer. The 2,530,278 Stapled Units tendered represent 28.2% of the Stapled Units outstanding that are not already owned by the Purchasers or their affiliates. The Purchasers expect to accept and purchase all Stapled Units validly tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Date on December 2, 2021 (the "Early Settlement Date").

The total consideration payable to holders for each Stapled Unit validly tendered at or prior to the Early Tender Date and purchased pursuant to the Offer will be $25.75 (the "Total Offer Price"). The Total Offer Price includes an early tender payment of $0.75 per Stapled Unit (the "Early Tender Premium").

The Purchasers have, in their sole discretion, decided to extend the Early Tender Premium to all valid tenders made in the Offer at or prior to the Expiration Date, including those tendered following the Early Tender Date. Therefore the Total Offer Price of $25.75 will be paid for all Stapled Units validly tendered at or prior to the Expiration Date and purchased pursuant to the Offer. All other terms of the Offer remain as stated in the Offer to Purchase, including the priority of allocation to Stapled Units tendered prior to the Early Tender Date in the event that more than the Maximum Amount of Stapled Units is tendered and proration of acceptance is required.

The final expiration of the Offer remains scheduled for 11:59 p.m., New York City time, on December 8, 2021, unless extended or terminated earlier by the Purchasers (such date and time, as the same may be extended, the "Expiration Date").

The Offer is not conditioned upon any minimum number of Stapled Units being tendered; however, the Offer is subject to a number of other terms and conditions specified in the Offer to Purchase and in the Letter of Transmittal relating to the Offer that has been distributed to holders.

D. F. King & Co., Inc. is serving as Information Agent for the Offer. Evercore Group L.L.C. is acting as Dealer Manager for the Offer. American Stock Transfer & Trust Company, LLC is acting as the Depositary for the Offer.

None of the Purchasers, the Company, the Dealer Manager, the Information Agent or the Depositary or their respective affiliates is making a recommendation to you as to whether you should tender Stapled Units in the Offer. No person is authorized to make any such recommendation. Holders must make their own decision as to whether to tender their Stapled Units and, if so, how many Stapled Units to tender. In doing so, holders should read carefully the information in the Offer to Purchase and in the Letter of Transmittal (as they may be amended or supplemented), including the purposes and effects of the offer. Holders are urged to discuss their decisions with their own tax advisors, financial advisors and/or brokers.

This news release is for informational purposes only and is not an offer to buy or the solicitation of an offer to sell any securities. The offer is being made solely by the Offer to Purchase and the related Letter of Transmittal, as they may be amended or supplemented. Holders are urged to read the Offer to Purchase, the related Letter of Transmittal and other offer materials, as well as any amendments or supplements thereto when they become available, because they contain important information. Holders may obtain these documents from D. F. King & Co., Inc., the information agent for the tender offer, by telephone at: (866) 796-7184 (toll-free), by email at: wpg@dfking.com or in writing to: 48 Wall Street, 22nd Floor, New York, NY 10005; or from Evercore Group L.L.C., the dealer manager for the tender offer, by telephone at: (888) 474-0200 (toll-free) or in writing to: 55 East 52nd Street, 35th Floor, New York, NY 10055.

