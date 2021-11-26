Face Unafraid The (Holiday) Plans That You've Made Latest AAE Survey Reveals Americans Are Eating Fewer Sweets This Holiday Season and Resolving to Prioritize Oral Health in 2022

CHICAGO, Nov. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- It's no surprise that cases of cracked teeth and dental-related injuries have risen throughout the pandemic – and it may be due in part to pandemic-related stress wreaking havoc on our oral health. With the holidays approaching, that stress may increase, but our mouths don't have to suffer because of it. There are steps you can take to ensure you can smile brightly and enjoy the season with confidence.

A healthy mouth = a healthy you!

If you crack your tooth this holiday season or experience dental pain, see an endodontist right away! Visit aae.org.

According to a November 2021 survey fielded by the American Association of Endodontists (AAE) – the 7,334-member-strong organization that represents root canal specialists known as endodontists who save natural teeth and relieve tooth pain – 81% of American adults wish they had taken better care of their natural teeth. More than half (55%) wish their parent(s) had instilled better oral hygiene habits when they were younger, and 43% admit that tooth pain or oral health issues negatively affects their productivity or ability to focus.

Oral health involves more than just keeping those pearly whites looking their best. Maintaining good oral health could be an important factor in living your life to the fullest. Poor dental health can lead to overall health issues and can negatively impact mood, confidence, ability to carry out daily tasks, your social life, AND your love life. In fact, more than a quarter (26%) of Americans feel others would find them more attractive and about 1 in 6 (16%) feel they would have a more active dating life if they took better care of their teeth.

The future is bright with hope! While 39% of American adults plan to avoid sweets this holiday season to avoid painful teeth or tooth issues, 76% intend to prioritize their oral health in 2022. And they're not just thinking of themselves, as nearly 7 in 10 (69%) Americans would consider giving a toothbrush (electric or manual) to someone they know for the holidays.

Looking ahead to 2022, 60% of Americans plan to make a New Year's resolution relating to oral health. The most popular oral health-related resolutions are:

66% plan to brush or floss their teeth more often

56% plan to drink fewer sugary drinks, cut back on candy/sweets, or reduce coffee or tea consumption

36% want to improve the appearance of their teeth

19% will resolve to quit or reduce teeth grinding

If you are due for an oral care appointment, schedule one as soon as possible. If you're already in pain, chip a tooth at a holiday party, or are presented with the option to extract an infected tooth at your cleaning appointment, get a second opinion from an endodontist. Endodontists have advanced training, specialized techniques, and superior technologies to give you the highest quality care with the best result: saving your natural teeth!

AAE President Dr. Alan S. Law adds, "Major tooth pain can strike at any time or place, and it's critically important that patients seek treatment from a skilled dental specialist right away when this happens. AAE's recently improved online directory can help patients more easily connect with an endodontist in their area when they need relief from tooth pain, to save their natural teeth via root canal treatment, or to receive immediate care for other dental-related emergencies. Endodontists often have more availability than general dentists, so our directory site is an address the public can really count on!"

The American Association of Endodontists commissioned Atomik Research (a division of 4media group) to conduct an online survey of 1,004 American adults. The makeup of the sample is statistically representative of the U.S. population based on the national census data regarding gender, age, and geographical regions. The margin of error for the overall sample (N=1,004) fell within +/- 3 percentage points with a confidence interval of 95 percent. Fieldwork took place between October 14-18, 2021. Atomik Research is an independent market research agency.

About the American Association of Endodontists

The AAE is headquartered in Chicago and represents more than 7,000 members worldwide. Endodontics is one of 12 dental specialties formally recognized by the American Dental Association. The AAE, founded in 1943, is dedicated to excellence in the art and science of endodontics and to the highest standard of patient care. The Association inspires its members to pursue professional advancement and personal fulfillment through education, research, advocacy, leadership, communication and service. For more information about the AAE, visit the Association's website at aae.org. For more patient-focused information, visit aae.org/patients.

