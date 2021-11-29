Blackbaud Celebrates a World of Good on GivingTuesday

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, today will ring the closing bell at Nasdaq to celebrate GivingTuesday. Created in 2012, GivingTuesday is a global movement focused on generosity that encourages people to give—whether it's time, donations or the power of their voices—on the Tuesday following Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

"As a founding partner of GivingTuesday, we are thrilled to help kick off the holiday," said Rachel Hutchisson, vice president of global social responsibility at Blackbaud. "While we are ringing the closing bell at Nasdaq today, GivingTuesday will be kicking off in Australia and will continue around the world tomorrow. We are honored to raise awareness of this important day of giving and to celebrate the efforts of our customers, our employees and all the change agents out there who work every day to help good take over."

Blackbaud's vision is to power an Ecosystem of Good® that builds a better world. The company's software connects millions of people to hundreds of thousands of causes and institutions in more than 100 countries, unleashing billions of dollars of giving and driving impact across countless lives and communities. With products that are purpose-built for social good organizations, and with a steady stream of innovation, Blackbaud is making it easier than ever to raise more funds for good.

This innovation enables Blackbaud's social good customers globally to create positive change in their communities—both on GivingTuesday and year-round. This includes examples like:

Blackbaud employees are also actively involved as agents of good—92% of employees volunteer, serving more than 100,000 hours annually. One in four employees serve on social good boards or committees, and employees participate in Blackbaud's matching gift program at 1.2 times the national average.

With innovative technology, dedicated organizations and passionate individual change agents, together we can make a world of good. Today Blackbaud will celebrate this notion as it closes Nasdaq trading and rings in GivingTuesday. In addition, the company will celebrate examples of how its employees are 100% for social good.

The bell ringing will be livestreamed here at 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time today, and more will be shared on Blackbaud and Nasdaq social media channels. Social good organizations looking for resources to maximize the impact of their year-end fundraising can visit GivingTuesday.Blackbaud.com for more information.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, higher education institutions, K–12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility, school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for four decades, Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, and has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

