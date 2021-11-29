OvaryIt Announces Foundation to Assist Underserved Populations

TALLAHASSEE, Fla., Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- OvaryIt Holdings, Inc. announces the launch of the OvaryIt Foundation, Inc. The OvaryIt Foundation ("Foundation") is a Not-for-Profit with a mission to increase access to contraceptive and family planning services and advance women's health through Education, Research, and Advocacy. A new ERA for women's health is here.

The Foundation has established partnerships with leading domestic violence shelters, anti-human trafficking organizations and is currently working to build relationships with re-entry programs for those released from incarceration. In addition, funds donated to the OvaryIt Foundation are used to pay for contraceptive services, in-person care at partner clinics, education, and contraceptive solutions, including long-acting, reversible options.

Mary Kucek, Founder/CEO of OvaryIt, stated, "there is still much to be done, but this is a step in the right direction." She further stated, "many survivors of abuse do not have insurance or want to visit a State-sponsored health site. Often, these individuals do not want to bring attention to themselves, thus foregoing their health care. We want to bring them out of the shadows, without judgment, and remind them their health and individuality matter."

The Foundation aims to increase health literacy through readily available, easy-to-use modalities. The goal is to provide age-appropriate, medically accurate sexual and reproductive health education to all groups. Dr. Devin Bustin, CMO of OvaryIt, stated "for many of these individuals, this may be their first experience exercising autonomy over their own body, including family planning, so access and education are key." Dr. Bustin added, "Our goal is to provide a health education foundation, so individuals are empowered to communicate effectively, advocate for themselves, and improve their lifelong health journey."

In the United States, 1 in 4 women and 1 in 7 men will have been victims of severe physical violence by an intimate partner in their lifetime. As the COVID-19 Pandemic continues, some human rights organizations have sounded the alarm after human trafficking cases have increased by as much as 185% in some locations.

OvaryIt Foundation Inc. is a Florida Not-for-Profit corporation and has applied for 501(c)3 tax exempt status with the IRS and is waiting for approval. While this application is pending, the Foundation is accepting tax-deductible donations in accordance with IRS Rules. Due to extended review times at the IRS, the Foundation will file the Form 990 even while the 1023EZ is pending. To join us, please visit www.ovaryitfund.org.

