PharmaBlock Appointed Dr. Wenfang Miao as Chief Executive Officer

NANJING, China, Nov. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PharmaBlock (300725.SZSE), an innovative chemistry products and services provider to support drug discovery, development, and commercialization, announced today that the former Senior Vice President of Quality, Dr. Wenfang Miao, is appointed as the company's Chief Executive Officer.

In this new role, Dr. Miao will lead and drive the implementation of the company's strategy, continue building a world-class team and manage global operation of the company to meet and exceed customer's demand.

Dr. Wenfang Miao joined PharmaBlock as Senior Vice President of Quality in 2020, responsible for leading the team to further improve the quality system and deliver high-quality services and products to our clients worldwide. Dr. Miao is a seasoned pharmaceutical executive with over 20 years of experience in pharmaceutical R&D, quality control, quality assurance, and CMC (Chemistry, Manufacturing and Control) regulatory affairs. Prior to joining PharmaBlock, Dr. Miao served as Senior Vice President of Quality and Regulatory Affairs at Pharmaron and Vice President at WuXi STA Pharmaceuticals. Dr. Miao also worked in CMC development at GSK and Elan Pharmaceuticals in the US.

"Since joining PharmaBlock, Dr. Miao has made enormous contributions to the enhancement of the quality system and establishment of our fully integrated CMC service platform," said Dr. Minmin Yang, Chairman of PharmaBlock. "We believe that as the new CEO and with such rich management experience, in-depth insight to business growth, and the leadership vision to the pharmaceutical field, Dr. Miao will lead PharmaBlock to the next new phase. Our team will continue high-quality and efficient support to our partners in advancing their drug discovery and development programs and deliver groundbreaking treatment to those in need."

About PharmaBlock

PharmaBlock Sciences (Nanjing), Inc. (SZSE:300725) is a leading provider of innovative chemistry products and services throughout the pharmaceutical R&D process and commercial production. Its core businesses include: a rationally designed building blocks collection, supplying from discovery, to development and commercial; development and manufacturing of RSMs, intermediates, APIs and drug products for drug development and commercial. PharmaBlock is making strides while exploring green, safe, and intelligent manufacturing models to promote innovative developments in the pharmaceutical industry by integrating cutting-edge technologies such as continuous flow chemistry, micropacked bed technology, catalysis, and artificial intelligence.

Established in 2008, PharmaBlock has partnered and supported nearly all the top 20 pharmaceutical companies, and hundreds of small and medium-sized biotech companies around the world. The mission of PharmaBlock continues to grow to provide better products and services through innovation of chemistry and low carbon technology from R&D to manufacturing, supporting partners to accelerate drug discovery and development, bringing customers' molecules to market.

View original content:

SOURCE PharmaBlock